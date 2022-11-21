Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Strong finish leads to win over Sandwich
SYCAMORE — Despite playing with four fouls, senior forward Raul Aguirre was aggressive during the fourth quarter of the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team’s consolation-bracket matchup against Sandwich at the Strombom Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday afternoon. With the Hubs needing a spark and looking to avoid consecutive losses...
Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
Illinois high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals
Get the latest updates and live Illinois high school football scores on SBLive the 2022 IHSA state champions are crowned
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
4, 6-year-old Illinois brothers die after falling into frozen pond
PALATINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of 4- and 6-year-old brothers after they fell into an icy retention pond on Wednesday. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Teghan Ivy, the boys’ mother. “I never imagined having to bury my kids at the same time.” Ivy said that the […]
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
WAND TV
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
Parents Mourn Death Of Brothers Pulled From Icy Retention Pond In Palatine
Teghan Ivy and Romalice Brooks are going through unspeakable loss this Thanksgiving as they mourn the loss of their children, who died after falling through the ice of a Palatine retention pond this week. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Ivy. “I never imagined having to bury my...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found
UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 9, falls through ice while playing football with friend in Aurora; friend's mom jumps in to help
AURORA, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after falling through ice while playing football with a friend in Aurora. At about 6:24 p.m., a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice while a friend and him were playing football, authorities said. The football went over the ice, and when the...
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rain headed to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the...
KFVS12
Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season November 18-20. According to the Department of Natural Resources, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. In some southern Illinois counties, the preliminary...
WIFR
First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 21-22
OGLE COUNTY — On Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Oregon EMS responded to the area of 4000 East Pine Rock Road for the report of a one vehicle crash with injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Chana, lost control traveling south around the curve in the 4000 block of East Pine Rock Road. The Chevrolet entered the east ditch, and rolled back onto the roadway. The 16-year-old male juvenile driver was checked by Oregon EMS, and refused treatment with a parent present. A 14-year old-male juvenile passenger, also of Chana, was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day
AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pie in The Area
It's pie time! For the next few weeks, you'll be digging into a bunch of delicious pies, but are they from the Stateline's Best Pie maker?. November means many things. It means it's probably getting cold. It might snow. It might be the month you love to take vacations, you'll probably see your family and you'll absolutely eat a piece (or three) of pie.
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Comments / 0