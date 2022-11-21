OGLE COUNTY — On Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Oregon EMS responded to the area of 4000 East Pine Rock Road for the report of a one vehicle crash with injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Chana, lost control traveling south around the curve in the 4000 block of East Pine Rock Road. The Chevrolet entered the east ditch, and rolled back onto the roadway. The 16-year-old male juvenile driver was checked by Oregon EMS, and refused treatment with a parent present. A 14-year old-male juvenile passenger, also of Chana, was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO