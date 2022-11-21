Read full article on original website
Official: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Red Bull Racing For 2023 F1 Season
Daniel Ricciardo will not be taking the year off after all; Red Bull Racing confirmed it has signed Danny Ric as its third driver for the 2023 F1 season. According to Red Bull, Daniel will help the team with testing, sim work, and commercial activities. The latter part of the job description clearly indicates that Red Bull still sees the value in having Ricciardo on the grid.
ng-sportingnews.com
Daniel Ricciardo secures F1 future, confirmed as 2023 Red Bull third driver
Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull for the 2023 Formula 1 season as their third driver. After mutually ending his contract with McLaren in August, the Australian will still remain in the sport, although not as part of next year's 20-driver grid. His new role was officially confirmed on...
Jalopnik
Ferrari, I Don't Think You Can Speed out of Bad Strategy
Despite looking good at the start of the year, Ferrari had a pretty dismal Formula 1 season this year, for countless reasons — strategy being one of them. Thankfully, team principal Mattia Binotto seems to have acknowledged this fact to media... but he’s convinced that a fast and reliable car can solve Ferrari’s strategy issues.
theScore
Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as team's 3rd F1 driver
MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing next season as the team's third driver — a role which keeps the popular Australian in Formula One but not on the actual grid. Red Bull finalized the hiring Wednesday after Ricciardo and the team...
topgear.com
Abu Dhabi GP: legend Vettel bows out in a flurry of donuts
Four-time champ Sebastian Vettel signs off F1 career with one last points finish in Abu Dhabi. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. And there you have it: Sebastian Vettel’s glittering journey in F1 has reached its end,...
Jalopnik
What Car Defied Your Expectations?
Things don’t really seem to surprise us any more. At least, not the way they used to — the way they did when you were a kid, and the whole world was big and alien. Now we have the internet, with reviews and spec sheets galore, and it sucks a lot of the mystery and wonder out of things. With cars, and their easily-compared numbers for horsepower, torque, and weight, the problem is even worse.
Hamilton’s Record Win Streak Is Over, and Verstappen Can’t Ever Match It
Getty ImagesThe circumstances of Hamilton's first win mean it holds a distinction that none of Max Verstappen's ever can.
Verstappen Formula 1’s Top Earner
Max Verstappen is Formula 1’s highest-paid driver — though rival Lewis Hamilton makes up the gap off the track. Red Bull’s Verstappen, who wrapped up his second consecutive driver’s championship on Sunday, booked $60 million in 2022, with $20 million coming from bonuses, according to Forbes.
