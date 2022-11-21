Things don’t really seem to surprise us any more. At least, not the way they used to — the way they did when you were a kid, and the whole world was big and alien. Now we have the internet, with reviews and spec sheets galore, and it sucks a lot of the mystery and wonder out of things. With cars, and their easily-compared numbers for horsepower, torque, and weight, the problem is even worse.

