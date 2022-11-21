ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Dartigue Dies: Warner Bros & UA Publicity Exec On Five Best Picture Oscar Winners, First 10 James Bond Pics Was 82

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjjFX_0jJ6Paax00

John Dartigue , a 22-year Warner Bros executive who rose to VP Publicity and supervised campaigns for such hits as The Fugitive and The Dark Knight and after starting his career at United Artists and working on the first 10 James Bonds pics, has died. He was 82.

A family spokesperson told Deadline that Dartigue died November 9 in Los Angeles after a sudden illness.

Related Story

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Related Story

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary Charges; 'Flash' Star Faces 26 Years In Vermont Prison If Convicted

Related Story

Carl Samrock Dies: Former Warners Publicity & Home Video Exec, New York Times Photographer Was 81

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dartigue’s family moved to the U.S. when he was 5 and would become a U.S. citizen in 1973. He launched his career in 1965 at United Artists through Robert Benjamin, the company’s co-chairman and a family friend. He briefly was a reader in the story department before serving as a trainee in what was then called Foreign Advertising & Publicity, under Ashley Boone. He then switched over to the domestic side of publicity, where he rose through the ranks as a publicist before being upped to UA’s Director of Publicity in 1975 and serving briefly as VP Advertising & Publicity in 1978.

While at United Artists, Dartigue supervised the publicity campaigns for its three back-to-back Best Picture Oscar-winners in the mid-’70s: Miloš Forman’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest , Sylvester Stallone starrer Rocky and Woody Allen’s Annie Hall. He also worked publicity for the first 10 James Bond films, the four Beatles films, Clint Eastwood’s Dollar spaghetti Westerns, Network, Carrie, Apocalypse Now, Coming Home, That’s Entertainment! and multiple pics each by Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman and François Truffaut.

He moved from New York to California in 1978 and joined Warner Bros in Burbank as a project executive in the marketing department. In 1984, he was appointed VP Publicity and remained in the post until his 2001 retirement.

During his WB tenure, Dartigue supervised the publicity campaigns for Best Picture winners Midnight Cowboy and In the Heat of the Night ; franchises including Batman , Ace Ventura and Mad Max ; along with such hit films as The Perfect Storm, The Fugitive, Interview with the Vampire, Malcolm X, The Green Mile, The Color Purple, New Jack City, Blade Runner, GoodFellas, The Witches of Eastwick, Caddyshack, 10, Arthur, The Accidental Tourist, The Pelican Brief, Presumed Innocent and The Pledge.

When Dartigue retired from Warners in June 2001, then-Domestic Theatrical Marketing President Brad Ball said: “Throughout his distinguished career at Warner Bros. Pictures, John supervised publicity campaigns for many of our most significant films. His leadership, expertise and impressive filmmaker relationships made him a highly respected and invaluable member of our team. The body of work and caliber of films John oversaw speak for themselves.”

Survivors include cousins residing in the U.S., Haiti, Jamaica, Germany and Transylvania.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
Deadline

Tim Allen Says Jay Leno Is Like ‘Deadpool’ Villain As He Provides Health Update After Garage Burn Accident

Jay Leno suffered burns following an accident with one of his cars and after being released from the hospital, fellow comedian and friend Tim Allen gave an update on his health condition. To promote his new Disney+ movie The Santa Clauses, Allen made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about Leno. “He’s great. He’s one of those heroes, remember the Deadpool villain who couldn’t feel pain? He’s that guy,” Allen said. The Home Improvement alum said that his car shop is close to where Leno’s shop is at. He had called Leno the day of the accident...
Deadline

Peter Bart: ‘She Said’ Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Writer

Tom McCarthy is a very clever writer who has succeeded in drawing audiences to a difficult genre: thrillers about newspapers. He won an Original Screenplay Oscar for Spotlight, made in 2015, was a riveting movie about how the Boston Globe exposed a cover-up involving a defrocked priest. His new ABC series Alaska Daily focuses on a hot New York journalist (Hilary Swank) who is exiled into covering crime in Anchorage. Related Story Looking For Lessons In The ‘She Said’ Box-Office Beatdown Related Story 'She Said' Global Launch Boosts Former Harvey Weinstein Survivors' Campaign To Stop Misuse Of NDAs As Time's Up UK Gives Backing Related...
Deadline

Irene Cara Dies: ‘Flashdance’ Oscar-Winner & Star Of ‘Fame’ Was 63

Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans

Irena Cara was considered a trailblazer in her career. Best known for her work in “Fame” and “Flashdance,” she was a veteran of Broadway, TV, music and film, and an inspiration to generations who saw a bit of themselves in her performances and aspired to greater things. Some reactions to news of her death: More from DeadlineFreddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Dies: 'Flashdance' Oscar-Winner & Star Of 'Fame' Was 63Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Netflix & Paramount+ To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ ; TVOKids Spotlights Down Syndrome With Toon Series; ‘One Piece Film Red’ London Takeover — Global Briefs

Netflix & Paramount+ UK To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ Netflix and Paramount+ have struck a first of its kind-of-deal over a true crime documentary telling the story of the strip search caller in the U.S. Paramount+ has taken UK rights to Pervert: The Hunt for the Strip Search Caller and Netflix has rest of world on the doc, which it will be calling Don’t Pick Up the Phone. The deal is believed to be the first time two streamers have worked in such a way in the UK and rest of world. The doc tells the shocking story of a hoax caller who targeted fast...
Deadline

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay To Produce First Movie With ‘The Whisper Network’; Rainey Qualley, Ryan Hansen, Olivia Sui Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love in the Time of Corona) and Ryan Hansen (Party Down) have been attached to lead roles in the indie music drama The Whisper Network, which is shooting in and around Los Angeles later this year.  Jim Irsay, owner of NFL team the Indianapolis Colts, is producing in his first foray into feature film production. The movie follows a young singer-songwriter who becomes entangled in a toxic relationship with a notorious bad-boy rock star and struggles to break free of his controlling grasp. Qualley will play Astor Grey, the rising musician whose life is thrown into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Gene Perret Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer & ‘Three’s Company’ Producer Was 85

Gene Perret, who began a decades-long comedy writing career contributing jokes to stand-ups Slappy White and Phyllis Diller before joining the Emmy-winning writing staff of The Carol Burnett Show, launching a 28-year tenure with Bob Hope and serving as a producer on Three’s Company and Welcome Back, Kotter, died Nov. 15 of liver failure at his home in Westlake Village, CA. He was 85. According to family, Perret began writing comedy as a hobby while working as an electrical engineer for General Electric in Philadelphia during the mid-1950s. After contributing some one-liners to local comic White, he was introduced by a...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Deadline

Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’ Composer Nathan Johnson On Childhood Films Made With Cousin Rian: “Hidden In A Drawer And Will Never Be Revealed To The Public” – Crew Call Podcast

While original adult films haven’t been faring well at the box office of late in the shadow of tentpoles, the one week Thanksgiving sneak preview of Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery looks to change the tide in its short run before hitting the service on Dec. 23. On Crew Call today, we talk with filmmaker Rian Johnson’s cousin, Nathan Johnson, who has composed on the former’s entire big screen canon sans Star Wars: The Last Jedi (where he was subbed by, natch, the original franchise composer John Williams). Related Story ‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe &...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles.  The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Drops Out Of Anna Politkovskaya Biopic ‘Anna’, Replaced By Naomi Battrick

EXCLUSIVE: House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has dropped out of feature thriller Anna about fearless Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya due to a scheduling clash, replaced by Naomi Battrick (The Postcard Killings). D’Arcy, who broke out as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, was due to play Politkovskaya’s daughter Vera Politkovskaya in the Cannes Market package which stars two-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (Black Mirror) as lead and is directed by Broadchurch’s James Strong from a screenplay by Eric Poppen. Deadline understands Battrick replaced D’Arcy several weeks ago in the film that was previously titled Mother...
Deadline

Marblemedia & Fae Pictures Set Up Labor Movement Union Drama Series ‘Salt’ From Abdul Malik

Canada’s Marblemedia and LA- and Toronto-based Fae Pictures have teamed to develop political prime-time drama series Salt, from screenwriter Abdul Malik (Transplant). Blown Away producer Marblemedia acquired rights to the project at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival’s Series Accelerator program. Salt follows Mohammad “Mo” Akram, raised by a wealthy and politically influential Muslim family that’s reeling from a scandal that’s decimated the U.S.’s working class. Seeking to make amends for his father’s mistakes, he takes a job as a ‘salt’ — someone who gets a job at a specific workplace with the intention of organizing a union — so he can...
Deadline

Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82

Charles Koppelman, whose publishing and talent development vision made him one of the recording industry’s top executives, has died at 82. No cause was given by his son, Brian, showrunner of Billions, and daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt. “He spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most,” his son wrote on social media. Koppelman saw the potential of music publishing early in his career. He began his career as a singer and songwriter, part of the legendary Aldon Music staff under CEO Don Kirshner that included Carole King, Neil Sedaka, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. He moved on to...
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe & Edward Norton Reveal The Secrets Of The ‘Knives Out’ Franchise & Tease Part 3

Let’s start with The Beatles. At the end of 1968 the Fab Four released The White Album, which would become tabloid-notorious within a year because some hippie cult leader named Charles Manson sent his followers on a killing spree under the guise of the hidden meanings he’d uncovered in their songs. What no one really remembers nowadays, though, is that there was already a track on that album aimed squarely at the kind of weirdos who looked for hidden meanings in Beatles songs. Credited to Lennon-McCartney, the song “Glass Onion” was primarily written by Lennon, as a tease to those looking...
Deadline

Wilko Johnson Dies: Dr Feelgood Guitarist And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Was 75

Wilko Johnson, the pub-rock guitarist who played executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in Game of Thrones, died Monday. He was 75. The musician, known for his energetic on-stage persona and influence on the punk rock movement, passed away at home, according to a message on his social media accounts posted today. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died,” the statement read, adding: “Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.” Johnson is best known for his long and storied music career but...
Deadline

Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59

Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery To Lead Steven Knight BBC Drama ‘This Town’

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is to lead Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s personal drama This Town for the BBC. Knight’s six-parter is rolling the cameras in Birmingham and has cast a string of other British actors including Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and David Dawson (My Policeman). Previously called Two Tone, the show tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths. Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios is...
Deadline

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Jury; Warner Bros. Discovery Appoints China President & Western Pacific Commercial Boss; Screen Scotland Hire – Global Briefs

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Jury Egyptian star Nelly Karim, best known internationally for her performance in The Blue Elephant and Clash, Tunisian Oscar-nominated The Man Who Sold His Skin director Kaouther Ben Hania, Georgian film director Levan Koguashvili (Brighton 4th) and Palestinian actor Ali Suleiman (Huda’s Salon, 200 Meters) have been unveiled as members of the jury for Saudi Arabia’s upcoming second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 1-10). They join previously announced jury president Oliver Stone. The jury will decide the winner of the main feature competition focused on Arab world, Asian and African cinema. Last year, Koguashvili won the inaugural prize for...
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy