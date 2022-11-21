ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count review – a doc so shocking it sounds like a siren

By Rebecca Nicholson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2ydJ_0jJ6PYmN00
David Baddiel and David Schwimmer in New York on David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count. Photograph: Channel 4

A year ago, David Baddiel made a documentary about social media and online trolling for the BBC. Inevitably, Jews Don’t Count (Channel 4) – which is a much more robust film – covers some of the same ground, but, here, Baddiel focuses on the ideas that formed his 2021 book of the same title. His central thesis is that “Jews don’t count as a proper minority” when it comes to contemporary notions of prejudice and racism. He sets out to explore why so many people seem to ignore antisemitism, as well as “the dysfunction between progressives and Jews”.

It feels like a particularly bleak statement to make, but it couldn’t be more timely. Anti-Jewish hate crimes continue to rise in the UK and the US. Conspiracy theories and racist tropes about Jews and power continue to be given mainstream platforms. Baddiel’s book lends itself brilliantly to a TV format, which can bring in many other voices. “What do you think of when you hear the word ‘Jew’?” he asks, in the first of many monochrome interludes in which he speaks directly to camera. “Let’s ask some Jews.”

This is an all-star documentary. Baddiel speaks to the authors Jonathan Safran Foer, Dara Horn and Howard Jacobson, who are insightful and poignant and funny. He speaks to Friends star David Schwimmer about whether Jews are white – “I’ve never felt white, ever,” says Schwimmer, who goes on to explain why in detailed and erudite terms. He talks to Neil Gaiman, who recalls only recently overhearing someone on a plane espousing a conspiracy theory about “a secret cabal of Jews bending the world to their will”. He meets Sarah Silverman, who has championed his book on her podcast and who talks smartly and openly about actors who changed their Jewish surnames, the term “Jewface” , and the practice of casting non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles . Baddiel speaks to a number of his interviewees about Israel, and has very different conversations, with some agreement and some disagreement. He is adamant that it is racist to expect every British Jew to feel responsible for the actions of Israel. Miriam Margolyes offers a different point of view.

What I like most about this documentary is how conversational it is. The thesis that Baddiel set out in his book (delivered here in the monochrome sections) forms the backbone of the programme, and on screen it feels like the opposite of the kind of back-and-forths that mostly happen online, often anonymously, about the same subjects. He sets out what he believes and meets people who agree with him and who sometimes disagree. It cuts through a lot of online noise and crude finger-pointing. He has a complex and nuanced conversation with his niece, Dionna, who describes herself as “a biracial person”. They discuss whether antisemitism is a “different” form of racism, and if Jews can “pass” as white.

He discusses and explains Jewish history, before moving on to address recent acts of violence against Jews, and terrorism that is rarely designated antisemitic, even if it happens in a synagogue. He returns to his own primary school in London and, as a siren sounds, he explains the security drills Jewish children there must practise, though he is not allowed to show it on camera. It is a shocking moment, at least for this viewer. I naively assumed such measures were something that happened in the US but not in the UK. (Baddiel says they didn’t have security drills when he attended the school.)

It is a sign of a solid documentary, I think, that every time a question came into my head, Baddiel was either asking it, or setting about answering it, as if I had said it out loud. Often, he pre-empts how people will respond to the point he is making. As someone who spends a lot of time on social media, he is used to anticipating what will be thrown back at him. People sometimes send him a screenshot of him in blackface, playing the footballer Jason Lee on Fantasy Football League in the 1990s, asking, “This you?”

He has apologised before and apologises here, once again acknowledging that it was racist. The film ends with Baddiel meeting Lee in person, and saying sorry to his face . “Why has it taken you 25 years to reach out and have this conversation?” asks Lee, before the men have another of the documentary’s frank discussions. As fascinating and newsworthy as it is, it is the only part that stands out slightly. It seems, to me, to belong more to a story about Baddiel as a public figure than to the rest of this film.

Otherwise, it is an entertaining and educational polemic that should lead to the conversations Baddiel says aren’t happening, particularly among progressives. It also makes a clear case against apathy, ignorance and prejudice, in whatever combination they appear.

Comments / 5

ch
5d ago

Anti semitism is racism, and racists do not deserve racial justice. They deserve racism.

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Guardian

Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy

Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
The Guardian

She Said review – breaking the male silence around Harvey Weinstein

The title takes the second half of the famous phrase habitually used to dismiss rape allegations as hearsay – “he said, she said” – and in doing so restores the importance of women’s testimony. This is the story of the two New York Times reporters, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, and their battle to write the story about the now disgraced and imprisoned movie producer Harvey Weinstein and his decades-long practice of intimidation, harassment and rape of young female actors and junior staff, hushing them up with threats and NDA payoffs, enabled by a vast male superstructure of silence. It is adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz from the journalists’ book of the same title and directed by Maria Schrader.
CBS News

Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close

Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
BBC

Kristallnacht: Pictures capture horrors of 1938 Nazi pogrom

Eighty-four years ago, an outbreak of mass violence against Jews in Germany and Austria marked a major escalation of the Nazis' persecution. Thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues were attacked, and almost 100 Jews were killed during the violence. Some 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps. Now,...
The Guardian

The Guardian

512K+
Followers
117K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy