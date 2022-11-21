ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kelsey Grammer reveals ‘regrets’ he’s had as a father

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NWxp_0jJ6PW0v00

Kelsey Grammer has spoken candidly about his past parenting regrets when it comes to being a father of seven.

In a recent interview with People , the Frasier star opened up about his “hot and cold” relationship with his eldest daughter , Spencer Grammer. The Emmy award-winning actor split from Spencer’s mother, actress Doreen Alderman, when she was a toddler. Now, Grammer has revealed he is “thankful” the two have been able to mend their relationship.

“I certainly regret I let her down a couple of times,” the 67-year-old father said. “Obviously she was a child of divorce. It was hard on us.”

Grammer and his first wife, Doreen Alderman, were married in 1982. The former couple welcomed their daughter Spencer in October 1983, but divorced in 1990. Grammer explained how he spent 20-hour work days on the NBC sitcom Cheers , where he played the iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane. He noted how the long hours “took him away” from his family at the time.

“I feel sorry about it, but I’m also thankful that we had a chance to make amends,” he said.

Now, the two have been able to heal their relationship thanks to their new Lifetime movie, 12 Days of Christmas Eve . The real-life father and daughter are co-stars in the holiday film, which follows a successful businessman who’s put work over his family. When Grammer pitched the film, he initially wanted to cast Spencer in the role of his on-screen daughter.

“It seemed like the right idea to me,” he said, before noting that he hadn’t actually asked his daughter if she was interested in the part. “I said, we’ll have to make sure she wants to, because you never know.

“We blow hot and cold like all fathers and daughters do.”

Spencer Grammer – best known for her roles as the voice of Summer Smith in Rick and Morty and Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family series Greek – revealed that working with her father has proven to be a healing experience for them both.

“This father and daughter get to repair their relationship at some point,” she told the outlet, adding, “For that month that we shot, it was incredibly fun and wonderful to spend time with my dad.

“I think it was really healing for us.”

Meanwhile, the Broadway actor shared his praise for his 39-year-old daughter, saying, “She’s a very talented woman and I’m very proud of her.”

In addition to Spencer, Kelsey Grammer is also a father to daughter Greer, 30, with ex Barrie Buckner. He shares daughter Mason, 21, and son Jude, 18, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Meyer. The actor most recently welcomed daughter Faith, 10, and sons Kelsey, eight, and Auden, six, with wife Kayte Walsh.

Earlier this month, the Tony award-winner revealed his relationship with his seven children has never been better, and explained that his children are now a “big part” of this chapter in his life.

“I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this, try that. Some of them don’t work out, some of them don’t,” he said. “Kids are a big part of it now.”

Grammer added that his fatherhood journey has “never been better,” saying: “It’s the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids.”

12 Days of Christmas Eve premieres Saturday, 26 November at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Page Six

Kelsey Grammer reveals parenting ‘regret’: I let daughter Spencer down

Kelsey Grammer says he and daughter Spencer have “made amends” after his parenting “regret.” The actor admitted in a new interview with People that since Spencer was “a child of divorce,” arriving two years before he and then-wife Doreen Alderman called it quits, he “let her down.” The “Cheers” alum noted that he worked 20-hour workdays on the NBC show during the breakup. “It was hard on us,” Grammer said of that stage of his life. “I feel sorry about it, but I’m also thankful that we had a chance to make amends.” The Emmy winner, who has a “hot and cold” relationship with...
Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
The Independent

The Independent

933K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy