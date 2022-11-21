ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco Giants linked to former NL MVP in MLB free agency

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdyyK_0jJ6POCL00

It has been noted severaal times since they finished up shop on a .500 season that the San Francisco Giants are going to be free spenders during MLB free agency .

Here’s a team that has been linked to reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and other big-name players on the open market.

Front office head Farhan Zaidi has made no bones about it. They won’t be outbid by other teams for a player that they want. Whether that means bringing in Judge on what would be the richest contract in franchise history remains to be seen .

What we do know is that San Francisco is looking for two starter-caliber outfielders. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle , the Giants have checked in on former National League MVP Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

The interest in Bellinger is most interesting in that Los Angeles declined to tender him a contract ahead of the deadline last week . He is now available in MLB free agency and has already drawn a ton of interest despite struggling big time from the plate over the past three seasons.

Though, said interest shouldn’t be too surprising. Zaidi was with the Dodgers’ organization when Bellinger found himself coming up through the farm. He has a first-hand understanding of what the two-time All-Star brought to the table prior to his recent struggles. There’s also a major need for the Giants here.

Related: San Francisco Giants in on All-Star outfielder

San Francisco Giants rumors and MLB free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsEd4_0jJ6POCL00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with Bellinger. His slash line of .203/.272/.648 has been disastrous since the start of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Even then, Bellinger still provides plus-level defensive capabilities from the center field position.

This was a major issue for San Francisco with the likes of Steven Duggar, Mauricio Dubon, Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski struggling in that regard last season. The question here is whether the Giants believe Bellinger can return to earlier-career form.

  • Cody Bellinger stats (2019): .305 average, 47 HR, 115 RBI, .1035 OPS

Bellinger’s struggles coincided with him undergoing shoulder surgery back in November of 2020. It remains to be seen if these issues have impacted his bat speed at the plate. But it does not seem to be a coincidence.

As for what type of deal Bellinger is looking for, it seems to be of the multi-year variety . Still only 27, this could potentially be attractice for the San Francisco Giants.

Also Read:
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors

As we noted above, the NL West team is also looking at Brandon Nimmo as a potential option. The 29-year-old outfielder has been a net positive in the outfield over the past two seasons. He’s also coming off a career-best season at the plate in which the former first-round pick hit .274 with 16 homers and 64 RBI whil leading the league with seven triples and posting an .800 OPS.

Signing either of these players wouldn’t preclude San Francisco from adding Judge or other top-end free agents to the mix. They are also being linked to star shortstops Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa in MLB free agency.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Aaron Judge Has "Productive" Meeting With 1 MLB Team

As AL MVP Aaron Judge angles for a massive free agent contract, he's reportedly having "productive" meetings with one team. It's not the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Judge has had multiple meetings with the San Francisco Giants yesterday. Morosi described those meetings as "very productive."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Free Agent Rumors: Angels Showed Interest In Mitch Haniger

The Los Angeles Angels have made themselves players in the free agent and trade market early on this offseason with a few acquisitions and chatter around Major League Baseball. General manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and direction for bolstering the depth of the roster and in the latest report, the Angels appear to have inquired about free-agent outfielder, Mitch Haniger.
The Spun

Look: Steve Young Was Not Happy On ESPN Tonight

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Steve Young was not happy with his co-worker's comment on Monday evening. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took issue with Zach Wilson's lack of accountability. He blamed Wilson's failure to accept responsibility on his upbringing. “Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask...
The Spun

Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
HOME, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy