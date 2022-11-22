ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Donald Trump, Andrew Tate and Ye are back on Twitter – here’s the full list of accounts restored by Elon Musk

By Liam O'Dell, Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

All the worst people imaginable have now been allowed back onto Twitter, as tech billionaire Elon Musk continues moulding the social media platform to his liking after taking ownership of the company last month.

The Tesla founder tweeted out a poll on Saturday as to whether to bring back Donald Trump, and sure enough, when more than 15 million accounts cast their votes and it finished with the cursed 52/48 split in favour of his return (see Brexit), @RealDonaldTrump was discoverable again.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” wrote Musk, a Latin phrase which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Yes, we hate it too.

And to make matters worse, the former US president isn’t the only controversial figure to be given a second chance at spewing more bile online. We’ve rounded them all up here for your reading (dis)pleasure.

Donald Trump

But first, allow us to give a bit more background on Trump’s history with Twitter, although we suspect you know a lot of this already.

It was back in January 2021 when his account was suspended, after his speech to a rally at the Ellipse – near the White House – on 6 January inspired a violent mob to march on the US Capitol. It was an insurrection, lives were lost, and President Trump was impeached for a second time .

It wasn’t long until he decided to set up his own social media platform, however – Truth Social – and it appears he is more than happy staying on there for the time being now that his Twitter account is back.

Andrew Tate

We wish we didn’t have to write about him, but here we are.

Tate rose to prominence earlier this year for his inflammatory views on women and his “negative presentations of masculinity” which have been branded “misogynistic”.

One disgusting comment, reported on by the Metro at the time, saw the former Big Brother star and kickboxer claim on Twitter that “if you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility”.

Remarks he made about women on the bird app back in 2017 saw him suspended on the platform (he would go on to be banned across many other social media platforms earlier this year), but it was last week when he was allowed back onto the site , and soon upon his return, he decided to mock climate activist Greta Thunberg .

Vile.

Kanye West

Now simply known as ‘Ye’, the rapper had his account locked by Twitter last month after posting a string of antisemitic tweets – one of which said he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

On Sunday, when he appeared to have his account back, he tweeted : “Testing. Testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Six hours later, he sent another tweet , containing the Hebrew word “Shalom”.

It may be Ye for Musk, but it’s an Absolutely Not from us.

Jordan Peterson

The right-wing clinical psychologist known for his 12 Rules of Life was banned from Twitter in June for making a transphobic comment about actor Elliot Page.

Twitter gave Peterson the option to restore his account, so long as he delete his tweet. But Peterson said he "would rather die" than do so.

Musk restored Peterson's account on Friday 18 November which led the psychologist to tweet "I'm back" with a photo of Jack Torrence from The Shinning .

Babylon Bee

The right-wing satirical news site got its account locked back in March after it deliberately misgendered Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services. It was told account access would be restored if the tweet was deleted, but those behind the outlet refused to do so.

Not Alex Jones

While it’s becoming clear just who has been allowed back onto Twitter, Musk has also tweeted about who he definitely won’t unban: far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones.

Jones was ordered to cough up an eye-watering $965 million in damages last month, to be paid to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre following his fake news about the tragedy.

It’s this which Musk referenced on Monday when he was asked if he would ever consider allowing Jones onto Twitter.

He wrote : “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.

“I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Well, that’s one less problematic individual to worry about on Twitter, at least…

Majorie Taylor Greene

The controversial Georgia Congresswoman is no stranger to having her personal Twitter account suspended. In 2021 alone, Taylor Greene's account was suspended five times.

Earlier this year, her account was permanently suspended after Taylor Greene falsely tweeted that Covid-19 vaccines led to "extremely high amounts" of deaths.

Musk reinstated Taylor Greene's personal account on Monday 21 November.

Indy100

Biden had a blunt response for reporters when they asked about Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes

Former president Donald Trump has been back in the news this week, after rapper Kanye West (who simply calls himself 'Ye' these days) turned up at his Mar-a-Lago resort for dinner and brought along some controversial companions – one of them being Nick Fuentes.Fuentes, who's been labelled a white supremacist by the US Department of Justice, is the founder of the far-right, white nationalist America First Foundation.He's also a Holocaust denier, and hosts an online show – America First with Nicholas Fuentes – in which he has made antisemitic comments.The bizarre dinner between Ye and Trump – who both intend...
Indy100

Elon Musk reveals his 'general' plan around content moderation

Elon Musk has revealed more details about his "general idea" on Twitter's content moderation.The tech billionaire is known for interacting and responding to tweets from his 118.6m followers and appeared to give an insight into content moderation plans for the platform when Tom Fitton provided their suggestion on the matter.Initially, Musk took to Twitter to ask the following question for users to answer 'yes' or 'no' in a poll: "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?So far, over...
Indy100

Kanye West suggests that he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

Rapper Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, announced he will be running for president (again) in 2024 but hinted that this time he might bring a powerful running mate. West, 45, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share with followers a recent interaction he had with none other than 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. The rapper was previously suspended from Twitter after making antisemitic comments but Elon Musk restored his account."First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans, Yikes. What...
Indy100

What is LibsOfTikTok, the controversial Twitter account Elon Musk is cosying up to

Elon Musk has seemingly taken a liking to the controversial Twitter account LibsofTikTok. Last week, Musk replied to a tweet from LibsofTikTok that mocked an ex-Twitter employee, setting off concerns from people that Musk was giving the account attention.It began after a former Twitter employee publicly criticized Musk, only to tweet hours later she had been fired. LibsofTikTok posted side-by-side screenshots of the ex-employee's tweets and mocked them, "How it started How it's going," LibsofTikTok wrote. Musk replied to the tweet further mocking the employee. "A tragic case of adult onset Tourette's," Musk tweeted.
Indy100

What Elon Musk's Latin quote actually means

Elon Musk officially welcomed Donald Trump back to Twitter following results from his poll. Just six minutes after the poll closed, Musk tweeted the results and confirmed the return of Trump. Over 15 million Twitter users took part in the survey, with 51.8 per cent saying they would like to see his return vs 48.2 per cent who opposed it. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk wrote before adding: "Vox Populi, Vox De"."Attention soon turned to Musk's Latin quote, leaving some users scratching their heads. The quote itself translates to: "the voice of the people [is] the...
Indy100

Who is Nick Fuentes? The White Supremacist being praised by Kanye West

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, has opened up about his meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The campaign-style teaser video comes just two days after the rapper made headlines for being pictured with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.Recounting his visit with Trump, Ye said: "It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.""Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist," he said."When all the lawyers said, 'forget it, Trump's done,' there were...
Indy100

Did the Simpsons predict that Elon Musk would buy Twitter?

Elon Musk's lucrative takeover of Twitter has so far proved to be a chaotic affair with hundreds of staff leaving the tech company due to the new regulations that their billionaire boss has put in play but if they'd watched The Simpsons, they might have seen it coming.On Saturday, November 26th Musk hinted that his purchase of Twitter was long predicted by the popular animated show as part of the long-running meme that the show has a knack for foreseeing the future.Musk simply tweeted: "Simpson's predicts I buy Twitter S26E12." He also shared a screenshot from the episode which features...
Indy100

Infamous Twitter poster Dril accuses Elon Musk of stealing his content

In a rare interview, popular Twitter user Dril revealed his feelings toward Elon Musk buying Twitter and accused Musk of stealing one of his tweets. Dril is a popular Twitter account known for absurdist humour. The person behind the account has remained anonymous for the last 14 years. Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, Twitter users have been worried about the future of the platform.Speaking with Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post, Dril said he reflects fondly on his memories of Twitter but cited one major "low point"- when Musk stole one of his tweets.
Indy100

Trump takes swipe at Kanye West and suggests dinner with rapper was 'uneventful'

Donald Trump has finally had his say on Kanye "Ye" West's "unexpected" arrival at his Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, claiming it was "quick and uneventful" – in contrast to the rapper's remarks that the former president was "screaming" at him that he was going to lose the 2024 presidential election.Both men have announced they intend to run for president two years from now, and the pair sparked memes galore when West visited Trump in the White House back in late 2018.West previously tried to run for the top job back in 2020, but was obviously unsuccessful.In a "debrief" with alt-right commentator...
Indy100

Michael Gove was so frazzled during this Kay Burley interview, he ended up drinking her water

Michael Gove needed a glass of water after being grilled by Kay Burley but he ended up drinking from the presenter's glass.The Levelling Up secretary appeared on Sky News earlier today where he was asked about the story The Guardian recently broke that alleged Conservative peer Michelle Mone and her children secretly received £29m from a PPE firm she recommended to ministers.It was reported that Mone contacted Gove, who was a Cabinet minister at the time, on his personal email to recommend a PPE business.Burley put these latest claims to Gove, who said...
Indy100

Boris Johnson just brutally savaged Liz Truss's mini-budget

Boris Johnson has just savaged Liz Truss's mini-budget, heaping further insult to injury on our summer PM.Speaking to CNN, the former prime minister had some pretty unflattering words about his replacement, who lasted in the job for less than seven weeks because of her reckless handle on economics, and used a metaphor which left us with no doubt about what he thought about her policies.He first tried to sidestep the question and said it wasn't polite to talk about British politics abroad.But then he told Richard Quest: "It's kind of like when I...
Indy100

Legendary game Splinter Cell is making a comeback - as a BBC radio drama

Fans of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and Firewall rejoice- BBC Radio 4 will be running an eight-part drama adaptation of the two. BBC announced on Wednesday that the beloved video game and book based upon the video game had been turned into a drama that will begin airing on Friday, 2 December. The eight-part series will follow veteran Fourth Echelon agent Sam Fisher as he is recruiting the next generation of Splinter Cell operatives for the National Security Agency. But like the original Splinter Cell and Firewall books, Fisher is facing a deadly adversary. "When a lethal assassin from Fisher's...
Indy100

Silicon Valley engineer mocked for complaining he can't afford $10m home

A Silicon Valley engineer has been mocked for complaining that he can't afford a home worth $10million, while also sparking a debate about the nature of wealth in the US. The original Reddit post titled, "how are people buying these 10M+ houses - feeling frustrated after years of hard work" has since been deleted by the author, but a screenshot of the post has been shared on Twitter. In the post, the unnamed individual bemoaned the fact he was unable to afford a luxury home worth upwards of $10million, despite the fact he was "a top 1% high performing professional". They wrote: "I'm...
Indy100

Netflix criticised for pushing 'dangerous' conspiracy theories in 'Ancient Apocalypse'

The recent Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse - which explores and challenges what people know about the history of the world - has been criticised for pushing conspiracy theories.The show sees journalist Graham Hancock who travels the world to uncover some of the mysteries of "lost civilizations" from the pyramids in Mexico's ancient pyramids to the last Ice Age while questioning if there is more than meets the eye.A guest on the Ancient Apocalypse said the evidence in the series will "demand a rewrite of history as we know it."
