ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Deion Sanders in talks to coach at FBS level with two specific college football programs

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7aFw_0jJ6PKfR00

One of the NFL’s all-time greats as a player, Deion Sanders won two Super Bowls, was named to six All-Pro teams, and now has a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s no denying the impact ‘Primetime’ had on the game of football not just during the 1990s and early 2000s but also ever since he first made his impact on the silver screen back in 1989.

Now every football fan knows who Sanders is, and many players still idolize the legend for the excellence and swagger that he brought to the gridiron. While he’s been retired from playing pro football since 2005, many would agree the competitive nature has never died down for the historically great cornerback.

Since his retirement, Sanders has never been able to completely separate himself from the game he grew to love. After spending years as an analyst on several networks such as CBS Sports and NFL Network, Sanders founded the Prime Prep Academy in 2012, where he served as head coach of their football team for four seasons. He’s been working his way up the coaching ranks ever since.

Now, after spending the past three seasons at the helm of the Division 1 FCS Jackson State Tigers, who Sanders has managed to coach to a 26-5 record, including a current undefeated 11-0 mark in 2022, he could be looking to take his talent to the FBS level.

Related: Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Heisman odds, Week 13 Heisman Trophy rankings

FBS schools set their sights on hiring Deion Sanders as head coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhldS_0jJ6PKfR00
Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only has Jackson managed to turn around the Jackson State football program, but he also shockingly swayed the nation’s top high school recruit to sign with the HBCU in a move no one saw coming.

But Travis Hunter’s commitment has gone well, considering he was just named the SWAC newcomer of the week after getting a touchdown reception as well as returning an interception to the house for another score, just like Sanders used to do, playing both sides.

If Sanders can persuade the nation’s top recruit to join an FCS-level team, imagine what the charismatic character can bring to an FBS school that has much better access to facilities in addition to a bigger recruiting budget.

That’s exactly what has some schools so interested in hiring Sanders away from Jackson State.

As Carl Reed of 247sports tells it, both Colorado and South Florida have been in discussions with Sanders about taking over their programs as soon as 2023. Meanwhile, another popular vacancy at Auburn has some wondering if the former Dallas Cowboys star would have interest in coaching the Tigers, but no discussions have taken place as the program seems poised to make a different hire.

Both Colorado and South Florida would be a step up from where Sanders currently coaches, but they would be mere stepping stones to a bigger adventure later down the line. Still, it’s not hard to envision other college programs getting involved as well.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Mel Tucker, Jimbo Fisher contracts are backfiring

More must-reads:

Comments / 9

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly all in on bringing Deion Sanders to Boulder. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. “At Colorado, where they’re desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job,” Feldman said. “I’m told he Read more... The post Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News

After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal

Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

87K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy