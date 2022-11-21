Bow Wow And AEW Star Jade Cargill Have Tense Run-In

Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill ’s Twitter fingers almost came head to head this past Sunday (Nov. 20). The current TBS champion attended the Miami stop of the Millenium Tour at FTX Arena, and things got very heated between the two.

In a video posted early Monday morning (Nov. 21) from a fan’s Instagram story, Cargill’s crew, known as The Baddie Section on AEW, can be seen yelling at the “Fresh Azimiz” artist alongside their leader.

Security stood in between them the entire time and, before being pulled away, Kiera Hogan was able to throw popcorn at the 35-year-old artist. The guard was able to pick up both Hogan and Red Velvet, the other Baddie, and take them away before things got worse between them and Bow Wow.

Though the cause of this in-person exchange is unknown, it could stem from their back and forth over Twitter on Oct. 31. The Like Mike actor had been campaigning to join professional wrestling for years, and was in the midst of making his case to join AEW. Bow Wow then turned his attention to Cargill, tweeting, “After my first win i just wanna take you out somewhere…. @Jade_Cargill.”

The TBS champion, currently married to former MLB star Brandon Phillips, firmly declined, saying, “You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks.”

The back-and-forth continued, with them ultimately seeming to reach a peaceful resolution and the Gifford, Fla. native admitting she was a fan of his when she was a child.

AEW has been making efforts to increase the pop culture presence on their weekly television shows Dynamite and Rampage , with appearances from Rick Ross, Fabolous, DJ Whoo Kid , Trina, Westside Gunn, and more. It is possible that this tense exchange could have been scripted to later be included in a television storyline, but time will tell.

During a Nov. 19 appearance on The Breakfast Club , Jade addressed Bow Wow and playfully pretended as if she did not know who he was and took offense to him not knowing that she was romantically unavailable. She admitted she was happy that this happened because the situation playing out over social media brings more eyes to the AEW product.

“He’s talking a good game, so let’s see what’s up because, what is he, like four foot tall? It’s gonna be a joke, I don’t have time for this. Y’all already know what’s up. If our owner let’s us have a match where I can whoop his a**, I will because he’s been running his mouth way too much and my man has been way too calm. It ain’t sweet, it’s not sweet at all.”