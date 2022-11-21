ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bow Wow And AEW Star Jade Cargill Have Tense Run-In

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill ’s Twitter fingers almost came head to head this past Sunday (Nov. 20). The current TBS champion attended the Miami stop of the Millenium Tour at FTX Arena, and things got very heated between the two.

In a video posted early Monday morning (Nov. 21) from a fan’s Instagram story, Cargill’s crew, known as The Baddie Section on AEW, can be seen yelling at the “Fresh Azimiz” artist alongside their leader.

More from VIBE.com

Security stood in between them the entire time and, before being pulled away, Kiera Hogan was able to throw popcorn at the 35-year-old artist. The guard was able to pick up both Hogan and Red Velvet, the other Baddie, and take them away before things got worse between them and Bow Wow.

Though the cause of this in-person exchange is unknown, it could stem from their back and forth over Twitter on Oct. 31. The Like Mike actor had been campaigning to join professional wrestling for years, and was in the midst of making his case to join AEW. Bow Wow then turned his attention to Cargill, tweeting, “After my first win i just wanna take you out somewhere…. @Jade_Cargill.”

The TBS champion, currently married to former MLB star Brandon Phillips, firmly declined, saying, “You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks.”

The back-and-forth continued, with them ultimately seeming to reach a peaceful resolution and the Gifford, Fla. native admitting she was a fan of his when she was a child.

AEW has been making efforts to increase the pop culture presence on their weekly television shows Dynamite and Rampage , with appearances from Rick Ross, Fabolous, DJ Whoo Kid , Trina, Westside Gunn, and more. It is possible that this tense exchange could have been scripted to later be included in a television storyline, but time will tell.

During a Nov. 19 appearance on The Breakfast Club , Jade addressed Bow Wow and playfully pretended as if she did not know who he was and took offense to him not knowing that she was romantically unavailable. She admitted she was happy that this happened because the situation playing out over social media brings more eyes to the AEW product.

“He’s talking a good game, so let’s see what’s up because, what is he, like four foot tall? It’s gonna be a joke, I don’t have time for this. Y’all already know what’s up. If our owner let’s us have a match where I can whoop his a**, I will because he’s been running his mouth way too much and my man has been way too calm. It ain’t sweet, it’s not sweet at all.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Vibe

Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal

Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards

After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Files Restraining Order Against Kobe-Obsessed Stalker

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has sought the protection of law enforcement from a man who’s been accused of stalking her. According to TMZ, Natalia has filed a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp, whom she says has been harassing her for years on end. In docs obtained by the outlet, Natalia, 19, says that Kemp, 32, began contacting her when she was 17 and he was 30. Sources say the man believes that he and Natalia are in a romantic relationship and has shown up to her sorority house at USC, where she currently attends. Kemp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Shanquella Robinson’s Mom Raises Concerns About Her Daughter’s Death

Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native, was found dead one day into a vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her mother, Salamondra, has since raised concerns after her autopsy showed the young hairdresser’s cause of death was listed as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, meaning instability in the uppermost vertebrae. Robinson reportedly died 15 minutes after sustaining these injuries. When Robinson informed her mother of the trip on Oct. 28, it was explained that she and the seven additional guests were supposed to be enjoying a night at their shared temporary home, Villa Linda 32. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Radio Charts

Diddy and his son King Combs are literally “can’t stop won’t stop.”. Diddy has been very encouraging of his son’s music career and wanted to see him shine on his own without the label of being “Diddy’s son.” Today, the duo have made history as the first father-son combo to top two different radio charts at the same time.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef

NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
LOUISIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Fat Joe Still Pissed About Grammy Losses to Chance, Black Eyed Peas

Fat Joe is taking a bumpy ride down memory lane to promote his memoir "The Book of Jose" ... dredging up salty feelings about Grammy losses to Chance the Rapper and Black Eyed Peas. Joe Crack and his right-hand woman Remy Ma's classic tracks "Lean Back" and "All The Way...
Vibe

Fat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He’d Bring Back From The Dead

Fat Joe recently revealed which two rap artists he would bring back from the dead if given the chance, and the answer may surprise you. Many fans would predictably bet on his Terror Squad brethren and collaborator Big Pun being among those chosen, and during an appearance on Red Table Talk, the 52-year-old ultimately name-checked Pun and The Notorious B.I.G., with the caveat that his response is based strictly off the artists’ musicality. More from VIBE.comFat Joe Was Asked If He "F**ked Ashanti" After Defending Her Amid Irv Gotti DramaFat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before He...
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Vibe

Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards

Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureJID And Imagine Dragons Perform "Bones" And "Enemy" At 2022 AMAsKodak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Baby Racks Talks Gucci Mane Dropping Him From Label: “I’m 1017 Forever”

Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy