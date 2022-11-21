ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: England-USA ends in scoreless draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States, as both teams battled to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. [2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction]. You can watch this game and every...
Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar

After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Sporting News

Belgium vs Morocco live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match

Belgium might not exactly have impressed in their opening World Cup 2022 match, but that 1-0 win over Canada has put them in a strong position in Group F. Roberto Martinez's side face Morocco on Sunday knowing that a victory could secure their place in the knockout phase should Croatia defeat John Herdman's men later that day.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup

Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Sporting News

Wallabies' 'unprecedented' run of injuries to be investigated

An “alarming” injury toll of over 40 separate incidents within the Wallabies camp this international season will come under review following the conclusion of the Wallabies end-of-year tour, Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos reported to the Sydney Morning Herald. The injury woes were prevalent from the outset...

