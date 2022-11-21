ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Mother of missing 20-month old boy arrested and charged with murder in Georgia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Dietrich
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg3yE_0jJ6P3kL00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. ( WSAV ) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

The 22-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son, who disappeared in early October.

Police say Simon was taken into custody on Monday and has been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

West Noble, Northrop win boys basketball openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the opening night for boys basketball in the state of Indiana both West Noble and Northrop came away with wins to headline area actin on Tuesday. West Noble bested county rival East Noble 57-36 at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville behind 17 points from Bradyn Barth. Northrop went […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

St. Bonaventure hands Irish first loss of season

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) – Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, 63-51 in the Gotham Classic. Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers including a pair […]
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WANE 15

Homestead, Carroll, Concordia, Woodlan win openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday. Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy