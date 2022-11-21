Mother of missing 20-month old boy arrested and charged with murder in Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. ( WSAV ) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

The 22-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son, who disappeared in early October.

Police say Simon was taken into custody on Monday and has been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

This story is developing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.