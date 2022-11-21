ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

After severe burns, Jay Leno leaves the hospital for a 'wonderful' Thanksgiving

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 2 days ago

Jay Leno's time in the hospital has come to an end, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The former "Tonight Show" host was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday, more than a week after he was hospitalized for severe burn injuries.

"After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement shared with The Times on Monday. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, added that he is "pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

The medical center also shared a photo of Leno in an all-denim outfit standing and smiling with several Grossman Burn Center staffers.

On Nov. 12, the "Jay Leno's Garage" star, and automobile enthusiast, received serious injuries when he was working on a car in his Burbank garage. His release comes just days after Grossman shared in a press briefing last week that Leno received a mix of second- and third-degree burns to his face, hand and chest.

Burbank fire paramedics responded to an emergency medical call at the star's garage and transported him to an emergency room, according to the fire department.

Leno will return home after undergoing multiple surgeries — including a surgical excision to remove damaged tissue — and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

During last week's press briefing, Grossman added that Leno was in "good spirits" during his recovery. The medical expert said the “Tonight Show” star passed out cookies to children at the medical center and was “walking around and cracking jokes.”

“He seems to be a gentleman who really just does not want to make a big deal of this. He wants to move forward and he wants to get back to work,” Grossman said. “I had to tell him that he needs to step it back a little bit and just realize that some of [this] takes time.”

During Leno's 10-day stay at the Grossman Burn Center, friend and fellow comic Tim Allen paid him a visit . On Thursday, the "Santa Clauses" star told TMZ i n the medical center's parking lot about Leno's condition.

“He’s handsome, and he’s happy, and the hospital’s doing a great job taking care of him,” Allen said.

Related
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno Shows Off Face & Body Scars As He's Discharged From Burn Center One Week After Horrifying Accident

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery. The former Tonight Show host was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, after suffering serious injuries from a horrifying garage fire one week prior.Looking happy and healthy upon leaving the facility, Leno posed with staff from the Grossman Burn Center for a photo. Leno's facial scars can be seen in the snap by his jawline and on his neck. His left hand also appears to be badly burned compared to his right.His doctors offered an update on Leno's health as he was set to return back home, sharing in a...
Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brides.com

Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle

On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident

Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
extratv

Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Crash

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has been admitted to the hospital after totaling his car in a crash. TMZ reports Chrisley was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Nashville when he hit a Dodge pickup truck, which was stationary during standstill traffic. In photos obtained by the outlet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
