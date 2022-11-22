ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

High school football: Gainesville eager for Thanksgiving practice ahead of 6A quarterfinals against Houston County

By David Friedlander
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHFTu_0jJ6OmRG00
Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright scans the field against South Paulding in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Nov. 19, 2022 at City Park Stadium. - photo by Bill Murphy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8qd7_0jJ6OmRG00

Traditionally, Thanksgiving is a day of family, fun, food and the unofficial kickoff for the overall holiday season.

It is also, as the name suggests, a day to give thanks for anything or everything one sees fit.

Ask a select number of high school football players or coaches throughout the country what they are most thankful for and they will probably tell answer, “To be practicing on Thanksgiving Day.”

Of course, doing so means in most states mean that team has a playoff game on Black Friday to prepare for.

Few teams in Georgia are as thankful to be one of those teams gearing up for one of those games as No. 4 Gainesville (12-0), which will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day to get ready for Friday’s Class 6A quarterfinal game against 10th-ranked Houston County (10-2) at City Park Stadium.

That’s because it is the first time the Red Elephants will be doing so since 2014, which was the last year in a run of seven-straight trips to the state quarterfinals, or better.

So for all of the players, it means their first experience of a unique practice schedule for the entire week leading up to Friday’s game that players and coach cherish.

“I’ve wanted to do it my whole high school career, and this is my first chance,” said senior running back Naim Cheeks, who posted his second straight 200-yard game with 206 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s 42-21 second-round win over South Paulding. “So I’m going to take advantage.”

Cheeks is hardly alone.

Practicing on Thanksgiving Day seems like old hat to Red Elephants head coach Josh Niblett, who has done so eight times in his 22 seasons prior to coming to Gainesville at Hoover High School in Alabama, where the state championship games are played the day after Thanksgiving.

However, the veteran coach says that it is something special that never gets old, especially when it’s been a few years since he’s been able to conduct such a practice.

“I’ll be honest with you. The semifinals in (Class) 7A at Hoover, we lost the last (few years),” Niblett said. “The next week (in the finals) was Thanksgiving. So I haven’t gotten to practice on Thanksgiving in probably four or five years. So I’m so excited about it.”

Given that attitude, Red Elephants can expect a special week in practice that is, in part, a reward for the hard work they’ve already put in to reach this point in the state playoffs.

And that comes with a much different schedule, especially with school on break for the holiday week.

“We normally come in on Sundays (after a Friday game), but we’ll probably give them Sunday off, give them an extra day rest because this was a physical game,” Niblett said after Friday’s win over South Paulding. “But (since) we don’t have school (this week), we can get some extra meetings in on Monday. We’ll try to keep our (practice) schedule the same. We just may not practice as early in the morning as we (normally) do, but we’ll practice (Tuesday) morning and get them out by lunch so they can time with their families and get rest.

“I think if we use it wisely, we’ll be really rested and fresh Friday. Wednesday, we’ll probably come in and practice like we normally do, and then try to have a Red Kingdom lunch with the families of the players. Then Thursday, we’ll come in (and) practice early in the morning at 7 so our kids can go have Thanksgiving with their families. It’ll be a little different, but it’s a fun time.”

However, while Niblett and his staff want to make this week special, they have also repeatedly stated all season that this week, like any other that have preceded it, isn’t the be all and end all for the season, since there are still three more steps in front of the Red Elephants to their ultimate goal.

And while Niblett wants his players to embrace how special it is to be one of a handful of teams to which that goal is available, he also wants to remind them that there is still work to do, and it comes with a lot of responsibility.

“These kids understand what’s in front of them, and they’re smart,” Niblett said. “They know right from wrong and they know when they need to get rest. They know their bodies, and they know what they’ve got in front of them and the opportunity.

“We’ll make sure we educate them well on how they need to take care of their bodies and going to be early and getting rest. But what an awesome time for us.”

He’ll get no argument from the players, like senior defensive lineman Stacy Hopkins Jr., who echoed Cheeks’ earlier sentiments about of what it means to still have at least one more game to prepare for as the turkey and all the trimmings are served Thursday.

“It honestly means a lot to me because I’ve never been in this position before,” Hopkins said. “My family hasn’t been in this position before. We’ve been trying to do this for four straight years, but we couldn’t do it. We’re doing it now, and I’m proud of everybody on this team, plus the coaching staff.”

Class 6A quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Gainesville vs. Houston County

Roswell at Thomas County Central

Woodward Academy at Langston Hughes

Marist at Rome

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban might have an influence on UGA-Georgia Tech rivalry

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,827 (Nov. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a story from Nick Saban’s past helps explain UGA’s motivation for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: Lakeview gets 1st win of the season; NHall gets close win

GAINESVILLE — Lakeview Academy got its first win of the season knocking off Jackson County at the North Hall gym on Tuesday. The Lions (1-2) outscored the Eagles in every quarter to slowly pull away. They led 19-14 after the first and took a 33-27 lead into halftime. Lakeview led 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Buford Schools sue Hall County over E-SPLOST share

Buford City Schools filed a lawsuit Friday against Hall County Schools, demanding $1.64 million in damages and alleging that the school system neglected to pay its fair share of money it received from an education sales tax, we learn from a story in The Times of Gainesville. Buford City Schools...
BUFORD, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
wdhn.com

Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
DOTHAN, AL
WSB Radio

Fire breaks out at former metro Atlanta school’s fieldhouse

Loganville Fire & Rescue and police responded to a fire at the field house on the campus of Victory Baptist, according to city public information officer Robbie Schwartz. Officials say they received a call just before 8 p.m. to a report of a fire on the campus of Victory Baptist located at 150 Clark McCullers Road.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers

Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
178
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy