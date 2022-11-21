Read full article on original website
Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, no injuries, traffic is blocked in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Report of a crash involving a streetcar on Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash involving a streetcar on West Liberty Street at Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. The streetcar is blocking West Liberty Street. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Rd.
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Road near Veterans Memorial Park in Union Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood, no injuries reported. Unrelated to an earlier incident near the same location. Traffic is still shut down on Queen City between Ferguson and East Tower from the earlier crash. Avoid the area if possible. For live...
Report of pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. Suspected drive-by, extent of injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Report of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Roport of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills. Victim reportedly shot in the leg; the severity of the injury is unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Authorities respond to reported traffic crash with injuries in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the...
Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway and Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway and Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City and Lafeuille
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue. Queen City is closed between Lafeuille and West Tower. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Report of a shooting on Sundale Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a shooting with unknown injuries on Sundale Avenue, between Betts Avenue and Savannah Avenue, in North College Hill. Emergency units responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
Officials: None injured, $50,000 in damages reported after overnight house fire
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department says no one was injured and two people have been displaced following a structure fire in Evanston. Officials say units were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Harvard for a report of a kitchen fire just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
