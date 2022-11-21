ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lebanon, OH

﻿Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, no injuries, traffic is blocked in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
CINCINNATI, OH
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Rd.

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Road near Veterans Memorial Park in Union Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
UNION, OH
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood, no injuries reported. Unrelated to an earlier incident near the same location. Traffic is still shut down on Queen City between Ferguson and East Tower from the earlier crash. Avoid the area if possible. For live...
CINCINNATI, OH
Authorities respond to reported traffic crash with injuries in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the...
MASON, OH
﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Wesley Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City and Lafeuille

CINCINNATI — Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue. Queen City is closed between Lafeuille and West Tower. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Ward Avenue in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
BELLEVUE, KY
Report of a shooting on Sundale Avenue in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a shooting with unknown injuries on Sundale Avenue, between Betts Avenue and Savannah Avenue, in North College Hill. Emergency units responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH

