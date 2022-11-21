Courtesy Cares, The American Rescue Workers hand out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families in need got a helping hand from Courtesy Cares and The American Rescue workers ahead of Thanksgiving as they handed out Turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

They handed out turkeys on Monday, Nov. 21.

They started this morning at the Hollidaysburg Church of the Brethren. They handed out two hundred turkeys, first come first serve to anyone who showed up.

“We just wanted to do our part to give back before Thanksgiving,” Sales Manager at Courtesy Ford Lincoln JT Ventura said. “With all these costs rising we just knew that turkeys are a lot more expensive than they’ve typically been in years past. So we just wanted to give back in that way and anyone can come.”

The group also set up outside of the Scorchin Boxing Gym in Altoona to hand out more turkeys from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

