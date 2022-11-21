Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
International Business Times
Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays
Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
mainstreetdailynews.com
P.K. Yonge falls short in region final
After a big playoff win last week, P.K. Yonge struggled in a 48-7 loss to Class 1S second-ranked Trinity Catholic in Ocala on Friday. The Blue Wave (4-8) fell in the 1S-Region 2 Final to the same team they lost to in Gainesville, 51-7, on Oct. 28. “We knew what...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash
A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide
Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole
Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
Louis Pappas Greek restaurants now charging 10% 'inflation fee'
Louis Pappas Greek restaurant has been a staple in the Tampa area restaurant industry, now operating seven locations. Now, the business is charging 10 percent "inflation fee" over rising costs.
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis replaces ousted Miami-Dade Commissioner Martinez with former Florida House candidate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022
When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne holds off Pahokee
Defense has been the calling card of the Hawthorne Hornets during their runs to back-to-back state championship game appearances. Friday night against Pahokee in the Region 4-1R final, the Hornets had to hold on. And hold they did. The host Hornets (10-0) stopped Pahokee (9-3) on fourth down with 2...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF Health to hold free wellness seminars
The UF Health Wellness University will host a day of free seminars on Thursday at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville. Registration is required and will include four sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. focusing on enlarged prostates, hearing loss, eyelid lifts and abdominal aortic aneurysms. To register, click here...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Comments / 0