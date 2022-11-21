ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
International Business Times

Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays

Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
VIRGINIA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

P.K. Yonge falls short in region final

After a big playoff win last week, P.K. Yonge struggled in a 48-7 loss to Class 1S second-ranked Trinity Catholic in Ocala on Friday. The Blue Wave (4-8) fell in the 1S-Region 2 Final to the same team they lost to in Gainesville, 51-7, on Oct. 28. “We knew what...
OCALA, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide

Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
LAKE CITY, FL
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne holds off Pahokee

Defense has been the calling card of the Hawthorne Hornets during their runs to back-to-back state championship game appearances. Friday night against Pahokee in the Region 4-1R final, the Hornets had to hold on. And hold they did. The host Hornets (10-0) stopped Pahokee (9-3) on fourth down with 2...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF Health to hold free wellness seminars

The UF Health Wellness University will host a day of free seminars on Thursday at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville. Registration is required and will include four sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. focusing on enlarged prostates, hearing loss, eyelid lifts and abdominal aortic aneurysms. To register, click here...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz returns to state semifinals

One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

