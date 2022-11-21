WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – A nutrition science expert from Purdue University is debunking the “food coma” myth that comes with eating Thanksgiving turkey. Greg Henderson, an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition Science, said there is actually a scientific explanation for drowsiness you might feel after a holiday meal– and it doesn’t mean you have to hold back from eating more turkey.

