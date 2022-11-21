Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
WBAY Green Bay
Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
Trial date set for woman accused in Green Bay dismemberment murder
She's accused of killing a man at a Green Bay home earlier this year. The judge set a trial date for March 6, but the defense is arguing for another competency evaluation.
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh man arrested after firing handgun during argument
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Oshkosh man is accused of firing a handgun as police responded to a report of an argument Wednesday afternoon. Police were called about a disturbance involving a man and a woman on the 1100-block of Central St. at 12:38 p.m. Police say when they...
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
UPMATTERS
Man flees police in Gogebic County, leads officers on chase into Wisconsin
MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A man has been arrested after fleeing Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers in Gogebic County and leading officers on a chase into northern Wisconsin. According to a release from MSP, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
WLUC
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a Baraga County man was arrested for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. 26-year-old William Michael Brunk was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on the following charges:. One count of...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano officer-involved shooting under investigation
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
WLUC
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
Comments / 0