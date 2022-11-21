ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
Oshkosh man arrested after firing handgun during argument

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Oshkosh man is accused of firing a handgun as police responded to a report of an argument Wednesday afternoon. Police were called about a disturbance involving a man and a woman on the 1100-block of Central St. at 12:38 p.m. Police say when they...
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house

Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a Baraga County man was arrested for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. 26-year-old William Michael Brunk was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on the following charges:. One count of...
Shawano officer-involved shooting under investigation

Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
