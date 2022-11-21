Read full article on original website
Downeast Feztival of Trees December 8th-11th
The Anah Temple Facts and Figures Unit is sponsoring the Downeast Feztival of Trees Thursday - Sunday, December 8th -11th at the Franklin Veteran's Club located at 4 Cards Crossing in Franklin. The event is open Thursday December 8th from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 9th from Noon to...
Franklin Veteran’s Club Offering FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner November 24
The Franklin Veteran's Club, located at Cards Crossing in Franklin will be offering a FREE community Thanksgiving Dinner, on Thanksgiving, November 24th from 1 to 4 p.m. The Dinner includes turkey with all the fixings and pie. While there is no charge, donations are gratefully accepted. For take out please...
2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting [PHOTOS]
Christmas in Ellsworth sponsored the 2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 26th. The Franklin Street Parklet was full of activities for the entire family from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. with hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, free books for children, firepits to make s'mores, letters to Santa and more!
Lobster Fishermen/Women Invited to Lead 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade
The organizers of the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade have issued an open invitation to all local Lobster Fishermen/Women to lead the parade as Grand Marshals on Saturday, December 3rd!. Fishermen/women are encouraged to decorate/light up their truck or boats and help usher in the spirit of the season...
Bar Harbor Senior Citizen Taxpayer Assistance Program
If you are a Bar Harbor resident, who is 65 years or older, and lived in Bar Harbor for 5 consecutive years, you may be eligible for the Senior Taxpayer Assistance Program which provides property tax relief to low-income senior citizens. The application deadline is December 1, 2022. To fill...
8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday December 10th
The 8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday, December 10th at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a FREE event, but families are asked to bring a donation. You could bring a new unwrapped toy for the Maine Seacoast Mission's Christmas Program or a gently used coat for H.O.M.E Inc who distributes warm clothing to folks in need in Hancock County.
Lily Philbrook’s 10th Annual Angel Tree
Lily Philbrook is at it again! For the 10th year in a row, with the Community's support she has her Angel Tree, and is looking for your help to make this a Merry Christmas for families in the greater Ellsworth area. If you or your family want to take care...
Winter Overnight Parking in Southwest Harbor and Bar Harbor
Although not officially winter, if you live in Southwest Harbor or Bar Harbor you should be aware of how the 2 towns are handling winter parking, overnight on the town's streets. Southwest Harbor. There is NO overnight parking allowed on the Town's streets in Southwest Harbor. This includes any of...
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
Free Thanksgiving Dinners on Thanksgiving Day November 24
There are 2 FREE Thanksgiving Dinners that are being served on the actual day of Thanksgiving, November 24th, 1 in Ellsworth and 1 in Sullivan. Here are the details. The Elllsworth Elks Lodge located at 317 High Street, just past Brown's Appliance are offering Thanksgiving from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
5th Annual Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest December 10
After a 2-year hiatus hiatus, the Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest is returning on Saturday, December 10th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To celebrate, the prize purse has been doubled, with this year's grand prize of $500 and a community favorite prize of $250 and a children's prize of $250.
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
Minor Earthquake in Washington County Sunday Morning
Washington County hasn't experienced an earthquake since September. That changed Sunday morning, November 20th when an earthquake measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded 1 mile west of Steuben. The earthquake was recorded at 5:25 a.m. Did you feel it? If so, please share your observations with the USGS.
Shovelers Wanted for Bar Harbor Shoveling Program
Kudos to the Bar Harbor Age Friendly Committee for coming up with this program! It's something that should be done in every community throughout Maine! To that extent, if you are in Hancock and Washington County and start a program like this, please email me and I would be happy to promote it for you both on-air and online!
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth November 17
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
Holiday Craft Fairs and Church Bazaars November 19-20
It's a busy busy time for crafters and craft fairs and church bazaars. Here's the list of Holiday Craft Fairs and Church Bazaars in Hancock and Washington County for Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. To be included in the weekly list, published every Sunday, please email your information...
Sullivan Drug Bust Nets 3 Arrests, Fentanyl, Coke, and a Shotgun
A drug bust in Sullivan resulted in three people being arrested, as well as the seizure of illegal drugs, and a firearm. Why Were Drug Agents Suspicious of the Sullivan Home?. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the arrests were the result of a weeks-long investigation involving the importation of fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County. Early last month, investigators with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Down East Task Force began looking into suspected illegal activities from a home in Sullivan. Assisted by members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, undercover purchases of fentanyl were made from the Morancy Road residence.
MDI Interact Club Collecting Items For 4th Annual Teen Stockings For Holiday Cheer Drive
During Christmas time many organizations are involved in insuring that children have gifts under the tree, but there aren't many that look after teens. That's why the MDI High School Interact Club is working to provide "holiday cheer" stockings to teens in need in Hancock County. This the 4th year they have done it, making between 35-50 stockings per year.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors in Ellsworth Saturday November 19
Once again this year, the VFW Post 109 in Ellsworth is offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 19th for seniors at 12 Noon. The Post is located at 419 Main Street in Ellsworth. Doors open at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served at 12 Noon.
Elks National Free Throw Contest – December 4th
Free throws win basketball games! We've seen it time after time, the team that can make their free throws, especially down the stretch normally wins the game. The Ellsworth Elks Lodge #2734 invite children ages 8-13 to compete in the 2022 Hoop Shoot, which will take place Sunday, December 4th at 9 a.m. at Ellsworth High School.
