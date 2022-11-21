ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Downeast Feztival of Trees December 8th-11th

The Anah Temple Facts and Figures Unit is sponsoring the Downeast Feztival of Trees Thursday - Sunday, December 8th -11th at the Franklin Veteran's Club located at 4 Cards Crossing in Franklin. The event is open Thursday December 8th from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 9th from Noon to...
2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting [PHOTOS]

Christmas in Ellsworth sponsored the 2022 Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 26th. The Franklin Street Parklet was full of activities for the entire family from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. with hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, free books for children, firepits to make s'mores, letters to Santa and more!
ELLSWORTH, ME
Bar Harbor Senior Citizen Taxpayer Assistance Program

If you are a Bar Harbor resident, who is 65 years or older, and lived in Bar Harbor for 5 consecutive years, you may be eligible for the Senior Taxpayer Assistance Program which provides property tax relief to low-income senior citizens. The application deadline is December 1, 2022. To fill...
BAR HARBOR, ME
8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday December 10th

The 8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday, December 10th at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a FREE event, but families are asked to bring a donation. You could bring a new unwrapped toy for the Maine Seacoast Mission's Christmas Program or a gently used coat for H.O.M.E Inc who distributes warm clothing to folks in need in Hancock County.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Lily Philbrook’s 10th Annual Angel Tree

Lily Philbrook is at it again! For the 10th year in a row, with the Community's support she has her Angel Tree, and is looking for your help to make this a Merry Christmas for families in the greater Ellsworth area. If you or your family want to take care...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations

If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
BAR HARBOR, ME
Shovelers Wanted for Bar Harbor Shoveling Program

Kudos to the Bar Harbor Age Friendly Committee for coming up with this program! It's something that should be done in every community throughout Maine! To that extent, if you are in Hancock and Washington County and start a program like this, please email me and I would be happy to promote it for you both on-air and online!
BAR HARBOR, ME
Sullivan Drug Bust Nets 3 Arrests, Fentanyl, Coke, and a Shotgun

A drug bust in Sullivan resulted in three people being arrested, as well as the seizure of illegal drugs, and a firearm. Why Were Drug Agents Suspicious of the Sullivan Home?. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the arrests were the result of a weeks-long investigation involving the importation of fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County. Early last month, investigators with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Down East Task Force began looking into suspected illegal activities from a home in Sullivan. Assisted by members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, undercover purchases of fentanyl were made from the Morancy Road residence.
SULLIVAN, ME
MDI Interact Club Collecting Items For 4th Annual Teen Stockings For Holiday Cheer Drive

During Christmas time many organizations are involved in insuring that children have gifts under the tree, but there aren't many that look after teens. That's why the MDI High School Interact Club is working to provide "holiday cheer" stockings to teens in need in Hancock County. This the 4th year they have done it, making between 35-50 stockings per year.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Elks National Free Throw Contest – December 4th

Free throws win basketball games! We've seen it time after time, the team that can make their free throws, especially down the stretch normally wins the game. The Ellsworth Elks Lodge #2734 invite children ages 8-13 to compete in the 2022 Hoop Shoot, which will take place Sunday, December 4th at 9 a.m. at Ellsworth High School.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Brewer, ME
