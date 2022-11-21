ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. ASU score predictions

The Territorial Cup hasn’t stayed in Tucson since 2016. It almost did in 2018, before Arizona blew a 19-point 4th-quarter lead, and then there was that 2020 result that we just don’t talk about. Is this the year the Arizona Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) break through and reclaim...
TEMPE, AZ
westernslopenow.com

Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting...
OMAHA, NE
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball to close out season with senior day and rivalry game

Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is not an emotional person by his own account. There will undoubtedly be emotions for his team this week, though, as they prepare to honor three seniors on Wednesday and take on Arizona State in their second rivalry match on Saturday. “It feels like...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Stout defense, guard play lead Arizona past San Diego State in Maui

Prior to heading to Maui, Tommy Lloyd said Arizona’s defense was “growing” into something that could be pretty good. On Tuesday night, the D hit puberty. The 14th-ranked Wildcats overcame massive foul trouble by playing lockdown defense, holding No. 17 San Diego State to season lows in points and field goal shooting and pulling away late in an 87-70 win in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022

The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Territorial Cup Staff Predictions: Arizona Football vs ASU

The 2022 Arizona Football season is drawing to a close and our staff breaks down their predictions for the annual Territorial Cup against ASU. And just like that, the end of the 2022 Arizona Football season is here! After several up-and-down weeks from the Wildcats, Arizona prepares for its final matchup of the season, this one against those guys up north (Arizona State).
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know

The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE

