All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Ute Mountain Ute leader weighs in on Colorado water conservation needs
Ute Mountain Ute chairman Manual Heart in a video this week promoting water conservation education in Colorado.Photo byScreenshot of YouTube video. (Towaoc, Colo.) The leader of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe of the Four Corners region called on Coloradans to educate themselves about what they can do to help conserve water.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Rustic Colorado Artist’s Cabin is the Ultimate Place to Recharge
For travelers wanting to escape life's daily hustle and bustle, a rustic artist's cabin deep in the woods of Colorado is the perfect place to go. Recharge at this Enchanting Artist's Cabin in the Woods. Book a Stay at this Secluded A-Frame.
Do You Know Why Colorado is the Centennial State?
I've always found state nicknames fascinating. In particular, as someone who has lived in quite a few states in my lifetime, I've always been enamored with finding out how these states get their nicknames. For example: I'm originally from Ohio, the Buckeye State, and to this day I've yet to...
WOW: This Colorado Lake Is Known For Record Breaking Brook Trout
A Colorado man is ecstatic after reeling in a massive Brook trout that beat the previous state record. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Matt Smiley of Lake City, is the proud new record holder for catching the state's largest recorded Brook trout. Brook Trout Record...
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
Best: Questions about Colorado’s second-largest utility
Grocery stores have been consolidating. With utilities, the opposite is happening. We’re seeing some of them start to come apart. Specifically in question is whether Colorado’s second-largest electrical provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, will survive this great pivot in how we produce and consume electricity. Xcel Energy, Colorado’s...
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado
Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
How to Donate and Help Survivors and Victims’ Families of Club Q Shooting
A 22 year-old-man shot and killed five people along with injuring 25 others in a mass shooting in Colorado Springs at a gay nightclub, Club Q, late Saturday night/early Sunday morning November 19,20, 2022. While authorities begin their investigation (the shooter has been charged with 10 felonies,) the Colorado community,...
Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving
Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
We Totally Feel This Wyoming Elk’s Exhaustion As He Sleeps Standing
We've all been there. Life can be a lot sometimes, right? We go through the motions and sometimes, we just need to crash wherever we're at. I'm pretty good at falling asleep on the couch watching sports(I think I inherited that). While I'm not grazing out in a field, I can feel for this Wyoming bull elk that was caught on camera having a snooze in the middle of a field.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Colorado’s Most Populous Cities
There are quite a few people here in Colorado. One might say 'copious' amounts of human beings have made the Centennial State their home. But, how many? And, even more importantly, which city in Colorado has the MOST people?. Well, obviously, Denver has that number one position all locked up,...
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?
Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
