ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

NC mountains wind chill low; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway

By Rodney Overton
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U659h_0jJ6O27D00

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say.

Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing.

Catholic Charities increase in clients, services after November arson

The mountains have already received snow and ice that impacted roads near Black Mountain earlier this week. Early Sunday, wind-chills lows are expected to hit 3 degrees near Boone and 8 degrees near Burnsville as wind gusts top out at 45 mph throughout the mountains, the National, Weather Service said.

Snow is forecast for some mountain areas on Tuesday night.

Sugar Mountain in Avery County is among the four ski resorts already open — and was making snow Saturday. So far, the ski area has a base of at least 20 inches of snow on eight open slopes.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, which opened Friday, reported at least 20 inches of snow for a base with seven slopes for skiing. Appalachian reported four inches of new snow on Saturday.

Driver in fatal wrong-way crash believed to have been intoxicated, police say

Cataloochee Ski Area opened Thursday and has a base of 18 inches of snow with 11 trails for skiing and four lifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DFfL_0jJ6O27D00
NCDOT image of snow in Watauga County last week

Beech Mountain opened for snow tubing Saturday but does not plan to open for skiing until the day after Thanksgiving.

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort has not opened yet but was making snow Saturday. The resort plans to open the day after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Code Purple extended through Nov. 22 as freezing temperatures remain

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple through Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
WMTW

The Week Ahead: Winter chill to start with post-holiday storm

November has been a tale of two seasons, and this latest surge of cold air proves this more so than anything else. The wardrobe swap has been a bit dramatic over the month so far, but keeping the winter gear on or close by is the name of the game going forward.
MAINE STATE
Mountain Xpress

Across WNC, high school football is king

Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Advent Gets Nod for New Hospital, Airport Traffic Peaks for Thanksgiving

New Hospital Approved In Buncombe For AdventHealth. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A new hospital in Buncombe County will fall under the umbrella of AdventHealth. The organization was in line to be chosen between Mission Health and Novant Health, which both submitted bids for a hospital. The Department of Health and Human Services signed off on approval for Advent's plan yesterday. It includes nearly 70 beds, labor and delivery, and an ER at Enka Center.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

What causes the food coma?

The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – Sunday November 20, 2022

GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-049-050-053-065-501-503-505- 202300- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Yancey- Mitchell-Buncombe-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- 1020 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022. …INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…. Gusty mountain winds are expected to steadily diminish through. early afternoon. Meanwhile, although temperatures are cooler. today, much drier air is also in place,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Lodging

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy