Raleigh County, WV

West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning.

According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.

National Weather Service: West Virginia has elevated fire danger

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

There have been other flagger injuries this year in West Virginia, including one in Lewis County in April .

