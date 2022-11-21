Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'Things are dire' | Juvenile Court judge says DCS is severely understaffed, needs more funding
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin saw a glimmer of hope. It had been three nights since children had slept on the floor of Department of Children's Services offices in Knox County. "Things are dire. Things are not good. I can't sugarcoat how bad...
wvlt.tv
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
McMinn County attorney suspension increased after review board found multiple offenses
McMinn County attorney Joseph H. Crabtree's suspension from the practice of law was increased to three years, according to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
Blount Co. Mayor asks three board members of Blount Memorial Hospital to immediately resign in letter
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mayor of Blount County, Ed Mitchell, sent a letter to the Blount Memorial Hospital on Monday. In it, he said that he has "grave concerns" about how the hospital is operated. He also said he believes the current direction of its operations would need to change to protect the community.
TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression. They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.
McAlister's responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service at independently-owned location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, three deputies arrived at a McAlister's on Schaad Road. They said a cashier there refused to take the order of one deputy, and they left after speaking to a manager. "This incident, unfortunate as it was, is...
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
wvlt.tv
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
WATE
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Knoxville man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 death of father
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was convicted Tuesday night of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of his father. Josh Dozier was charged with murder after authorities said that 29-year-old Josh Dozier killed his father during a fight, Dean Dozier. Instead of the original murder charge, he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
Knox County, former parks director reach agreement over 2020 firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has resolved a lawsuit with its former senior parks director after firing him in 2020 for his "management style." Soon after Tuesday's announcement of a resolution with Paul White, both sides blasted each other with accusations. In his slightly more than two years as...
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
Knox Co. family hopes TN Supreme Court ruling means their son will get out of prison soon
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Almeer Nance's family said they hope a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling means he will get out of prison, soon. The state's high court ruled Friday that life sentences for juveniles convicted of homicide are cruel and unusual. People convicted of crimes as juveniles should be eligible for parole after 25 to 36 years, the court said.
Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning...
Blount County man indicted on murder charge in woman’s fentanyl death
A Blount County man is facing a charges including second-degree murder after a woman died of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl in 2021, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1