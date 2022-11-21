ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression. They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County

Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
WBIR

FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home

Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knoxville man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 death of father

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was convicted Tuesday night of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of his father. Josh Dozier was charged with murder after authorities said that 29-year-old Josh Dozier killed his father during a fight, Dean Dozier. Instead of the original murder charge, he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

