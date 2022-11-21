ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

I-275 faces Tuesday night lane restrictions in Hamilton County

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Lane closures will be enforced along Interstate 275 while crews perform maintenance on two overpasses, Tuesday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along southbound I-275 at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
newsnet5

'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa

CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million

Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH

