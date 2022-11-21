Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway
CINCINNATI — Selling the 19th-century railroad Cincinnati owns was brought out into the open today and trumpeted as a great deal. Mayor Aftab Pureval labeled it "a once in a lifetime opportunity". The city would sell the line to Norfolk Southern, then in a different sense to the people...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati city council announces next steps in filling Greg Landsman's open seat
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city council member Greg Landsman is heading to Washington, D.C., opening up a seat in the Cincinnati city council. Landsman won the race for Ohio's first congressional district earlier this month and city leaders have now laid out the process to find his replacement. Cincinnati City...
Fox 19
Rail giant offers $1.6 billion to buy Cincinnati’s ‘greatest money maker’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati could sell one of its most prized assets, the Cincinnati Southern Railway, for more than $1.6 billion to the freight company that currently leases it. Norfolk Southern and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval gathered with the CSR Board of Trustees at Union Terminal Monday afternoon to announce...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
Tri-State gas station offering gas for $1.99 a gallon on Thanksgiving
At the Shell station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison, gas will be $1.99 per gallon from 1- 4 p.m.
'Easy to bully': A corporate landlord in Cincinnati is aggressive in trying to evict tenants, critics say
In February, Jenike Allen traveled to housing court in Cincinnati to try to stave off eviction from her three-bedroom rental home. Her landlord said she had failed to pay a rent hike it had told her about, and Allen wanted to assure the judge she had never received notice of an increase.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati City Council creates application for residents to apply to replace outgoing Congressman-elect Greg Landsman
CINCINNATI — City Council member Reggie Harris has the responsibility of selecting the person who will succeed his outgoing colleague, Congressman-elect Greg Landsman, for the next year. But Harris doesn’t plan to make that choice alone — and he’s opening the process up to all Cincinnati residents.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
WLWT 5
I-275 faces Tuesday night lane restrictions in Hamilton County
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Lane closures will be enforced along Interstate 275 while crews perform maintenance on two overpasses, Tuesday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along southbound I-275 at...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
newsnet5
'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa
CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Porch pirates on the prowl early in Cincinnati according to police
CINCINNATI — Holiday shopping is right around the corner. That means porch pirates will be on the prowl to steal your packages and police expect the crime to skyrocket in the next few weeks. "It's really sad that someone felt the need to do that," victim of an Oakley...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
WLWT 5
Surprisingly large budget gap has Northern Kentucky University students on edge
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As a junior at Northern Kentucky University, the recent past for Andrew Walsh has been highlighted by waves of information that can best be described as unsettling. "It's still a shock to hear about, like, all of it that’s been happening so fast," Walsh said....
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
