2023 GMC Sierra Gets New Deep Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Sierra adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Deep Bronze Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GXN and touch-up paint code WA-135H, Deep Bronze Metallic is one of 11 exterior colors offered...
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Edition No Longer Available To Order
Originally designed as a special edition in conjunction with Carhartt, a Detroit-based workware company, the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Edition received bevy of unique styling touches over the “regular” Silverado HD LTZ. Now, GM Authority has learned the 2023 Silverado HD Carhartt Edition is no longer available to order.
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V, and 2023 CT5 models, including the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
Next-Gen Buick Enclave To Appear In 2024
The recent GM Investor Day gave us an idea of the direction in which the Detroit-based automaker is headed in the near future, as in addition to financial news, information on upcoming vehicles was shared. Among them was the next-generation Buick Enclave, expected to debut during the 2024 calendar year.
Next-Gen GMC Terrain On The Way For 2024
GM is currently developing the next-generation GMC Terrain crossover, per recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During the recent GM Investor Day event held November 17th, Reuss provided a few interesting insights with regard to the upcoming next-gen GMC Terrain. During a presentation, Reuss stated that, like the Chevy Equinox, the GMC Terrain competed “in the largest segment in the world,” and that the next-gen model would receive “sort of the GMC Professional Grade upgrade.”
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Harvest Bronze Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior...
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Development Took Only 18 Months
General Motors recently unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison, offering up a brand-new off-road package developed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Now, we’re learning that development of the Silverado ZR2 Bison took less than two years. In fact, the Silverado ZR2 Bison program only took...
Turbocharged Pontiac Vibe Boosts Against The Grain: Video
These days, the world of car customization typically revolves around the same old nameplates and platforms, which makes it mighty refreshing to see something new and different hit the scene – for example, a turbocharged Pontiac Vibe, as featured in the following video. Coming to us from YouTuber ThatDudeinBlue,...
Chevy Ranks Low In J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study
Chevy has been ranked near the bottom of the latest J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study. In the J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study, Chevy scored 277 PP100 in the Mass Market Brand Ranking list, placing it sixteenth among the 17 mass-market brands studied. Dodge was last on the list with 289 PP100, while Ford was thirteenth with 251 PP100.
2023 Corvette Z06 Offers New Visible Carbon Fiber Spoiler
The Chevy Corvette Z06 was envisioned as a track weapon capable of putting Italian and German supercars to shame, while also being perfectly capable of serving as a grand tourer. Now that the 2023 Corvette Z06 has launched, albeit in a very low volume, Chevy has started to offer more accessories for the C8 Corvette, such as the new visible carbon fiber spoiler for the C8 Z06.
Nascar Le Mans Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Project Well Underway
The Nascar Le Mans Garage 56 test car prototype is headed for the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, and the race-prepared Chevy Camaro ZL1 is getting plenty of track time in the meantime, according to Nascar. The endurance Camaro, which is based on the Nascar Next Gen...
Here’s When The Buick Envista Will Launch In The U.S.
During GM’s recent Investor Day presentation, the automaker officially announced its plans to bring the Buick Envista to the U.S. market in the near future. “Getting ready for the U.S. here as well, just a beautiful addition to the Buick lineup,” said GM President Mark Reuss commented. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the new crossover will launch in North America.
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1920-1940: The Pre-War Years
Founded in 1902 and purchased by General Motors in 1909, the Cadillac Motor Car Division was off to a good start through the first two decades of its operations, introducing new technologies and receiving awards recognizing its high-quality craftsmanship. In 1924, Cadillac innovation stuck again with the advent of a...
Buick Regal TourX One Of Best Used Luxury Wagons Under $30K, Says KBB
Station wagons don’t get the love they used to back in the 1960s and 1970s, as these family haulers were gradually replaced by minivans in the 80s and SUVs in the 90s. There’s only a handful left on the market, and to celebrate the station wagon, Kelley Blue Book recently released its top 10 used luxury wagons under $30,000 list, which includes the little-known Buick Regal TourX.
2023 Corvette Z06 With Z07 Package In Torch Red: Live Photo Gallery
Just last month, GM Authority expert photographers captured photos of a Torch Red 2023 Corvette Z06. However, that model wasn’t equipped with the track-focused Z07 package. Today, our eagle-eyed shooters captured another Torch Red C8 Z06, but this unit is wearing the Z07 treatment. The model seen here is...
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
For November 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
Cadillac CTS-V Owner Revs Engine, Sets Car On Fire: Video
The Cadillac CTS-V is one very hot ride, throwing down with a supercharged powerplant and oodles of V8 horsepower. Unfortunately, this particular example offers a different interpretation of the term “burnout,” as seen in the following brief social media video. Clocking in at less than 30 seconds, the...
Cadillac XT5 Sales Grew 32 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT5 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT5 deliveries totaled 7,260 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 32 percent compared to 5,506 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
Upcoming Buick Electra E4 To Debut Next Year In China
In addition to confirming the imminent debut of the all-new Buick Electra E5 crossover in China, General Motors has just announced that Buick‘s second Ultium-based EV will be revealed next year in the Asian country, which will be the Buick Electra E4. GM will accelerate the deployment of all-electric...
