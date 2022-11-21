A man, who police said was shot in self-defense in Old Town in September has been arrested with police now saying he chased the man who shot him with a machete prior to the gunfire. The Coloradoan reports Francisco Saenz of Loveland was arrested in California earlier this month and will be extradited to Larimer County to face a charge of attempted murder. Police said Saenz was shot multiple times by a 21-year-old Fort Collins man following a fight at a bar that was then followed by the machete attack and the shooting. He was hospitalized and recovered from his injuries prior to his arrest. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO