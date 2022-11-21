ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in Old Town arrested on attempted murder charges

A man, who police said was shot in self-defense in Old Town in September has been arrested with police now saying he chased the man who shot him with a machete prior to the gunfire. The Coloradoan reports Francisco Saenz of Loveland was arrested in California earlier this month and will be extradited to Larimer County to face a charge of attempted murder. Police said Saenz was shot multiple times by a 21-year-old Fort Collins man following a fight at a bar that was then followed by the machete attack and the shooting. He was hospitalized and recovered from his injuries prior to his arrest. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Man arrested for robbing Evans convenience store at gunpoint

A man has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Evans at gunpoint. Police said 24-year-old Edward Course entered the Kum & Go convenience store on 37th Street, wearing a ski mask with a gun in his hand, demanding cash and cigarettes; he got what he wanted fled on foot. He was found near the store and arrested. Course faces charges of aggravated robbery and menacing.
Armed suspect shot, killed by Larimer Co. deputies after chase

A man has died in a police-involved shooting involving Larimer County deputies. Deputies said they tried to pull over a vehicle at Highway 56 and I-25 in Berthoud after midnight Monday. Police said when the vehicle was stopped near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway, they realized the suspect was armed with a rifle, and fired at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the police-involved shooting is ongoing.
