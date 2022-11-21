ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Town of Southbury is Hiring at Finance & Human Resources Assistant

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the part-time position of Finance & Human Resources Assistant. The Town of Southbury is hiring a part-time Finance & Human Resources Assistant. The position is 20 hours/week and offers paid time off. Salary range is $22.00-$26.00/hour. The position provides administrative support to the Fiscal Office, assisting with finance and human resources functions including recruitment and onboarding, employee benefits, accounts payable, workers compensation and accounts receivable.
SOUTHBURY, CT
HCC Celebrated 10th Anniversary of its AMTC Program

Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC) honored the 10th anniversary of its state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMTC) program with a celebratory event and fundraiser. The AMTC began in 2012 with a cohort of 20 students and since has had more than 400 students graduate from the program. Nearly 100 percent of the program’s graduates have obtained a career in the industry.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
SHU Fundraisers Bring in Nearly $19K for Thanksgiving Turkey Donations

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s community―students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends―have raised nearly $19,000 to date to purchase the first 600 Thanksgiving turkeys for Bridgeport families. Fundraising continues to feed an additional 600 families in December. The student government sponsored the drive, with the generous partnership...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Shreya Patel, Doctor of Optometry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Shreya Patel...
WESTPORT, CT
Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield!

Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield! On this celebratory day of gratitude, we want to thank YOU, our readers, for providing us with the honor of being a part of your daily lives. Our mission, to make towns better by sharing local stories, is achieved because of you - your contributions and comments truly put the unity in our community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Darien resident Caroline Schoudel makes Goodwin Dean's List

Caroline Schoudel has earned a spot on the Goodwin University Dean's List for Summer 2022. Caroline, a student from Darien, is one of 713 students to make the Dean's List, reserved for those who demonstrate great academic performance. Dean's List inclusion requires a student to earn a minimum 3.5 GPA,...
DARIEN, CT
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals!

Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals in Orlando, Florida slated for December 8-11, 2022. With such an exciting season behind them, winning at locals, states and now regionals, they are looking forward to competing at the final stop…NATIONALS! Ridgefield Youth Cheer has not been to AYC Nationals since 2007. This is a huge accomplishment for these young athletes and for our community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Danbury Resident Mildred A. (Peknik) Torielli, RN, 94, has Died

Mildred A. (Peknik) Torielli, RN, 94, of Danbury, wife of the late John "Jack" Torielli, Jr. died at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mrs. Torielli was born in Danbury on February 21, 1928, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Fako) Peknik. She attended Danbury schools, graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1946 and the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing.
DANBURY, CT
Twelve Local Ways to Give Back this Holiday Season

The holidays are coming and it’s a fabulous opportunity give back to our wonderful community! Ridgefield is an incredibly philanthropic town with many nonprofits, and a lot of these organizations hold festive holiday fundraisers. Check out a few of our favorites, and tell us in the comments on social media which ones you enjoy best!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Tubby Tims in Ridgefield, the Cheers of Christmas Tree Farms, Opens on Friday!

Tubby Tims, the "Cheers" of Christmas Tree (and Wreath) Farms opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25!. It’s the Cheers of Christmas Tree Farms - a place where you’ll meet your friends and neighbors and the staff is filled with the Christmas spirit and yes, they probably know your name and they're always glad you came.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating One-way Traffic on Farmingville Road Between Lee and Ligi's Way

The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

