Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County
SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention... People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam>:.
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
Sonic ‘boom’ likely caused noise in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents on Thanksgiving night. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and as far north as Sharon, Wis. Residents speculated on the cause via social media, but one local official...
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Rockford Scanner: Police Conduct A Traffic Stop in Rockford, 2 Arrested For Drugs and Weapons
Approximately 9:30 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. with three occupants, in the 2200 block of Shelley Drive. was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun,. reported stolen out of Winnebago County, a loaded drum...
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
Man charged with attempted murder of Ogle County deputy
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, Ohio, with attempted murder after he reportedly tried to run down an Ogle County Deputy during a police chase. According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, on Tuesday, November 22nd, Taylor was involved in a pursuit with Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies on IL […]
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
Rockford Scanner: Hit & Run on The East Side
Sources are reporting a hit and run on the East side. It...
Rockford men arrested after stolen gun, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men have been arrested for various gun charges. Officers pulled a vehicle over on Shelley Drive Friday night, just south of Auburn Street. The driver, 20-year-old Martavion Staff, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants in his name. Police found a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Winnebago County […]
Man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
(WIFR) - A man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois. Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Tuesday that the chase started in Stephenson County, and ended in Polo, where the man was taken into custody. This story is developing...
Illinois Residents Are Being Duped By This Innocent-Looking Lost Dog Scam
There are many benefits to living in a social media age, but unfortunately, there are a lot of disadvantages that come along with it. We all turn to social media to share and get information for pretty much anything, but this gives scammers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of us too.
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
Rockford Scanner: Suspect viciously beats a victim in the head with a bat. Police choose NOT to inform the community.
Suspect viciously beat a victim in the head with a bat. Police...
Rockford woman charged in DUI crash that killed 50-year-old man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Kelsey Schaffer, 25, on drunk driving charges after she allegedly crashed into and killed 50-year-old Douglas Lieving at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford Road on Tuesday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on November 15th, between a Ford […]
