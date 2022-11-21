ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County

SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention... People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
FREEPORT, IL
walls102.com

Two found dead in Mendota home

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Hit & Run on The East Side

Sources are reporting a hit and run on the East side. It...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford men arrested after stolen gun, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men have been arrested for various gun charges. Officers pulled a vehicle over on Shelley Drive Friday night, just south of Auburn Street. The driver, 20-year-old Martavion Staff, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants in his name. Police found a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Winnebago County […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

