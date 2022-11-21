ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

U.C. Chamber Of Commerce’s Christmas Party Planned For Dec. 1

MARYSVILLE – The new City of Marysville water treatment plant will be the site of the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Party, Thursday, December 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The new water treatment plant is located at 18000 Raymond Road. Heflin Catering will be providing...
MARYSVILLE, OH

