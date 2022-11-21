Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at multiple Columbia residents earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in relation to The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
koamnewsnow.com
Charges filed for Columbia man who shot at multiple residences
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors filed charges for a Columbia, Mo. man who fired multiple shots into a multi-resident living area on November 25. Deputies say a male subject, 39, was seen fleeing after he allegedly fired multiple rounds into a living space after he threatened a resident. Police...
abc17news.com
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
Police search for suspect after early-morning shooting in Boone County
Boone County Deputies are searching for a suspect after a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police arrest Moberly man accused of starting fires
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of starting fires around Moberly this week is facing several charges. Scott Bishop, 43, of Moberly, was charged Wednesday with nine counts of knowingly burning or exploding. He is being held without bond at the Randolph County Jail. According to the Moberly Police Department, crews responded Monday around 9:50 The post Police arrest Moberly man accused of starting fires appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two men arrested for cashing stolen checks
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia Police Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cashing stolen checks. According to court documents, officers were called to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive where they were met by bank employees who said 34-year-old Roylee Moore was attempting to cash a stolen check. They had already contacted the person to whom the check belonged and determined that the check had been stolen.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes
Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured. At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CANCELS ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MALTA BEND JUVENILE
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Jamiah K. Brooks of Malta Bend, for a missing person incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on November 22, 2022.
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Eldon man accused of statutory rape
A man from Eldon is charged with crimes against a child following an investigation by the Camdenton Police Department. The investigation began in July when the Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who said that 22-year-old De’ Aaron Derrick Knowles had been sneaking into their residence and having sexual contact with the child. Knowles also allegedly had hit the victim in the face several times. Knowles was allegedly in possession of a gun during at least one of the incidents. 22-year-old De’Aaron Derrick Knowles has been charged with statutory rape, child abuse, assault, and harassment, without bond.
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH FIVE DRUG-RELATED FELONIES
A Sedalia man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities served a search warrant on November 17, 2022. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SPT), Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant. Several adult subjects were detained without incident.
Comments / 0