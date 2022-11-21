ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is making a desperate plea to return a pair of stolen dogs. Jenna Hayes told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UPDATE: Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a Madison man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning

“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI

