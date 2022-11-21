ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy