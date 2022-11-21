Read full article on original website
Florida-based speedster Christopher Johnson sets two more official visits
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Christopher Johnson tells 247Sports that he will take an official visit to Clemson this weekend. Johnson adds that he's also scheduled an official visit the weekend of Dec. 9th to Penn State. Johnson, who was Florida's 3A state champion in the 100 and 200-meter...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
First Coast News
Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
blackchronicle.com
4 people killed in Oklahoma; suspect arrested in Florida – FOX13 News Memphis
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials introduced Tuesday night that a suspect wished for his or her alleged involvement in a quadruple murder case in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. >> Read extra trending news. According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI has...
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
Texas man suspected of hate crime arrested after firing shots outside Tampa bar
A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he yelled racial slurs and fired his weapon outside of a South Tampa bar on Nov. 21, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Action News Jax
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
First Coast News
State seeks $250K fine against Orlando FreeFall ride operator after teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried announced Tuesday her office issued an administrative complaint and is seeking a fine exceeding $250,000 after a teen fell to his death from a free-fall ride in March. During a news conference, Fried was joined by state Sen. Geraldine Thompson,...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
First Coast News
St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
Bay News 9
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
St. Augustine mother credits road workers for saving daughter's wedding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A tropical storm could not stop the "I do's" from happening in St. Augustine. A wedding was saved and a St. Augustine mother credits the Florida Department of Transportation for saving it after the road to the venue on A1A got washed out by Nicole.
cbs12.com
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
Hiker missing in Guana Reserve, last seen Monday, Florida Wildlife Commission says
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A missing hiker has been reported in the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve. The hiker is a man, who has been missing since Monday night, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. He was hiking alone. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and...
Damage left behind by Nicole leaves South Ponta Vedra Beach home sitting on a cliff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One week later and St. Johns County residents are still cleaning up the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the homes on the coastline between Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach are hanging on by a thread after storm surge from Nicole eroded the land holding them up above the beach.
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
Action News Jax
INVESTIGATES: Homeowners signed up for quick cash say they didn’t know about 40-year commitment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Action News Jax investigation found the Florida real estate company, MV Realty, is giving quick cash to homeowners and locking them in to a 40-year commitment. “SCHEME AND A SCAM”. It happened to Sheila Feliciano of Jacksonville. “It was a sweet, fast talk, you know?”...
KRMG
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop The deputy was rushed to a Punta Gorda hospital and died, Sheriff Bill Prummell said. (NCD)
First Coast News
