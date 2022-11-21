Read full article on original website
Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana
Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
Seeing is Believing… It Took How Long to Set Up Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana?!
November 25, 2022 is a day I’ll remember forever. Michael and I from the new Mix Morning Show broadcasted live from the first night at Zoo Montana for Holiday Nights. This light installation is more than incredible… it's unexplainable. There’s over 10 million LED lights to spark that...
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?
Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around
It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
Montana, Give Thanks For This Novel Part of the Holidays
One of the best things about turkey day is the aroma coming from the kitchen. It's the anticipation of what's to come that makes your mouth water. It's like a Christmas package or a first date you know it's going to be good once you get to unwrap it. The thing that I really enjoy though is all the sweet things that seem to only come around the holidays. I'm talking sweet food.
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
Do Montanans Really Want to Move to States People are Leaving?
According to a new report from movingapt.com, Montanans want to move to Washington, California, and Texas. Go ahead... let that sink in for a second. Three of the states that many locals love to disparage are where we apparently want to move to the most. Something seems a little off.
Why Montana Democrats Did So Poorly Amongst Native Americans
As The Missoulian pointed out, Montana Democrats had a poor showing among Native Americans in the 2022 midterm elections. Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) did very well in the West with Native American support in places like Glacier County, while Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) also did well in Eastern Montana. If...
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
Mark’s Gotten Around… to a Few Favorite Concerts Outside of Montana
We just wrapped up the flyaway for a winner to see Carrie Underwood in Tampa, FL. Now we started a new contest today where you can win a flyaway to go see Morgan Wallen at some secret location. And because I was curious, I looked on Morgan's website. He's only...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
The Week is Over, Weekend Happenings Commence in Montana: Mark’s Friday Fragments
Flakesgiving week is always a busy one. But it's "Good busy". And we quit taking delivery addresses at 4 pm, Friday. And we won't be taking any more on Saturday. If you want to ensure that your family gets a meal, be at Metra Saturday at noon. That's when we begin handing them out.
Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’
With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
This Holiday Event in Montana is a Unique and Magical Experience
If your family loves Christmas, this Montana event should absolutely be on your radar. The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is gearing up for the festivities. People are putting up their Christmas trees and lights and scheduling the holiday events they will attend in the weeks to come. While Montana has all kinds of jolly holiday celebrations, we boast one particularly magical event that will bring out your inner Christmas spirit and make you feel like a kid again.
‘Yellowstone’ Luke Grimes Shares ‘Montana Locals’ Story on Kimmel
I have had a couple of buddies who grew up in Hawaii or spent a good chunk of their lives on one of the islands. Only to eventually end up in Montana, out of all places. They would tell me stories about how the locals treat tourists, especially tourists who plan on moving to Hawaii. Locals in Hawaii are not fond of more people moving to the already crowded state. So they don't treat some out of staters as nicely as some would in other parts of the country.
Investigation: Illegal Deer Kill in a Popular Montana State Park
We are on the downhill side of Montana's general big game hunting season, a time where incidents like this can occur more often. Whatever the motives were, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is not taking this one lightly, conducting an investigation into an illegal deer kill in a Montana state park, a state park that actually does allow for some hunting. Just not in the area where this deer was taken.
Despite Spin, LR-131 Was NOT a Win for Abortion in Montana
There's an old political saying: if you're explaining, you're losing. Unfortunately, that's exactly the position pro-life advocates found themselves in during the final days and weeks of the 2022 elections in Montana. Disinformation. Misinformation. Outright lies? Call it whatever you want, out of state Left-wing advocacy groups poured nearly a...
Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale Talks GOP Leadership, More
We caught up with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) for the first time since his victory in the November midterm elections. We talked GOP leadership elections, FTX, Ukraine, 2024, and more. Come January, Rosendale will represent the Eastern District for Montana in Congress, officially known as the 2nd District. Montana...
WOW! The Biggest Candy Store in Montana is a Dream Come True
It's a dream, a magical wonderland of treats. Candy Town USA is like the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie. I was expecting to see a couple randomly meet at the ice cream sundae and soda bar for a cheesy meet-queue. But the store is anything but cheesy. Candy Town...
