Montana State

Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana

Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
MONTANA STATE
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?

Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
MONTANA STATE
How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around

It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana, Give Thanks For This Novel Part of the Holidays

One of the best things about turkey day is the aroma coming from the kitchen. It's the anticipation of what's to come that makes your mouth water. It's like a Christmas package or a first date you know it's going to be good once you get to unwrap it. The thing that I really enjoy though is all the sweet things that seem to only come around the holidays. I'm talking sweet food.
MONTANA STATE
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need

This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
MONTANA STATE
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
MONTANA STATE
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
This Holiday Event in Montana is a Unique and Magical Experience

If your family loves Christmas, this Montana event should absolutely be on your radar. The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is gearing up for the festivities. People are putting up their Christmas trees and lights and scheduling the holiday events they will attend in the weeks to come. While Montana has all kinds of jolly holiday celebrations, we boast one particularly magical event that will bring out your inner Christmas spirit and make you feel like a kid again.
MONTANA STATE
‘Yellowstone’ Luke Grimes Shares ‘Montana Locals’ Story on Kimmel

I have had a couple of buddies who grew up in Hawaii or spent a good chunk of their lives on one of the islands. Only to eventually end up in Montana, out of all places. They would tell me stories about how the locals treat tourists, especially tourists who plan on moving to Hawaii. Locals in Hawaii are not fond of more people moving to the already crowded state. So they don't treat some out of staters as nicely as some would in other parts of the country.
MONTANA STATE
Investigation: Illegal Deer Kill in a Popular Montana State Park

We are on the downhill side of Montana's general big game hunting season, a time where incidents like this can occur more often. Whatever the motives were, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is not taking this one lightly, conducting an investigation into an illegal deer kill in a Montana state park, a state park that actually does allow for some hunting. Just not in the area where this deer was taken.
MONTANA STATE
Despite Spin, LR-131 Was NOT a Win for Abortion in Montana

There's an old political saying: if you're explaining, you're losing. Unfortunately, that's exactly the position pro-life advocates found themselves in during the final days and weeks of the 2022 elections in Montana. Disinformation. Misinformation. Outright lies? Call it whatever you want, out of state Left-wing advocacy groups poured nearly a...
MONTANA STATE
