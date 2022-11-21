Read full article on original website
Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
The Drumstick Dash returns to Downtown Roanoke for Thanksgiving Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving morning by trotting around Downtown Roanoke for the annual Drumstick Dash. A total of 7,500 racers gathered on Williamson Road including Shawn and Makayla Metzler. The mother-daughter duo said the Drumstick Dash is a family tradition. “We have...
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
Crews respond to brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a large brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County. We’re told the fire started in the area of 109 Tobacco Row Lane in Monroe. A powerline possibly broke and is down, officials say. The brush...
Christmas Tree farm in Bedford County starts the busy holiday season
Bedford County, VA – “We’ve been doing it so long that people we met as kids are now bringing their kids,” owner of Dancing Hill Tree Farm Richard Miles said. Dancing Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Bedford County started out as a small family operation run by Miles.
Downtown Roanoke shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – It is officially the holiday shopping season, but Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have a bit of a shadow over them with inflation near record highs. So, how does this bode for holiday gifts?. “A lot of people actually anticipate spending more than they did...
Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities said. As of 4:15 p.m., backups are approximately 4...
Weekend weather: Trading sunglasses Saturday for a rain coat Sunday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The wind has calmed, as high pressure moves closer into position for Saturday. Because of that, we start cold and clear first thing Saturday morning. As the day moves on, the sky turns partly cloudy. That won’t stop temperatures from mostly reaching the 60s again, though!
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
VSP: One dead after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead Friday in Campbell County. Police say at 5:49 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road. There is one confirmed fatality, authorities say. Virginia State Police...
35-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old man dead on Thanksgiving night in Floyd County. Police said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection with Route 664 and Route 221 in Floyd County. We’re told a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek...
New Freedom Farm hosts Thanksgiving meal for veterans, their families
BUCHANAN, Va. – It’s a tradition that started in 2016 – New Freedom Farm hosts a free Thanksgiving meal for veterans and their families every year. “It’s getting bigger and bigger, I started my very first year with 17 people, and then it got to 64, and 155, and 257 and it’s just growing and growing and growing,” said Lois Dawn Fritz, Founder/Director of New Freedom Farm.
Man found dead next to Roanoke roadway, police investigating as fatal hit and run
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead next to a road on Friday morning. Around 9:44 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW for reports of a person with injuries. Authorities said when they got to...
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean ‘B.J.’ Smith Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “B.J.” Smith Taylor died at the age of 88 on Nov. 15, 2022, according to Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Barbara took on the role of First Lady of Roanoke when her husband, Noel Taylor, was elected as mayor in 1976, her obituary said. She served as Roanoke’s First Lady for 16 years.
Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore
Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
Two people arrested in connection with robbery at Miles Market in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a robbery at Miles Market. Around 8:45 a.m., officers said they responded to a reported robbery at 1112 Rivermont Ave – Miles Market. The caller reported the store was robbed by one woman...
E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
Heritage turns tables on LCA, wins Region 3C
Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage High School didn’t forget the 14-6 heartbreaker during the regular season. This time around the Pioneers got the best of the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3C crown and advance to the VHSL state Class 3 semifinals. Led by quarterback Jaicere Batemen’s pair of...
