Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
NFL Analysis Network
Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback
Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Falcons lose critical offensive player to injury
The Atlanta Falcons will be without the services of tight end Kyle Pitts due to an MCL injury. The post Falcons lose critical offensive player to injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Canceled
An official decision has been made on a prominent Week 12 college football rivalry game. Monday night, the ACC announced its decision on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game. The Cavaliers and the Hokies were scheduled to play in Blacksburg this weekend. However, due to the tragic shooting that took place in Charlottesville last week, causing the death of three UVA football players, the game has been called off.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Yardbarker
Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes. Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves sign superstar if Dansby Swanson walks in free agency
Despite reports the Braves won’t be spending big this winter on a shortstop if Dansby Swanson doesn’t re-sign, there are those who believe otherwise. For starters, I don’t believe Alex Anthopoulos will turn to a combination of Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom, regardless of how much Ron Washington talks up Grissom.
Yardbarker
Falcons, Commanders surprisingly battle for potential playoff position
While the Washington Commanders compete in the winningest division in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons play in the weakest division. When the teams meet Sunday in Landover, Md., however, they enter in similar circumstances. While Washington (6-5) is a half game out of a wildcard slot in the NFC, Atlanta (5-6) is a half-game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South.
Comments / 0