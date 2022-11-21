Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Related
WJLA
Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week
(WSET) — Sheetz is making a move that will give drivers something to be very thankful for: one kind of gas sold for only for $1.99. Starting November 21, Sheetz announced that Unleaded 88 gas will be $1.99 per gallon to buy at any of the 386 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
NBC 29 News
Loaves & Fishes working to feed those in need this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit in Albemarle County, is working to clear its shelves to help as many people as it can have a full table on Thanksgiving. “People are looking for food to be able to share with their friends and their family,” Executive...
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
NBC 29 News
ACFR partnering with North Garden Volunteer Fire Company
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The North Garden Volunteer Fire Company is getting some help from career firefighters with Albemarle County Fire Rescue. This new collaboration between the two will now allow for essential emergency services to be more readily available. “North Gardens are a wonderful example, they’re extremely focused...
NBC 29 News
Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Fire Administration says around 300 house fires are reported on Thanksgiving. Cooking is also the leading cause of homes and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association. “We see an uptick on cooking fires and kitchen fires nationally, as well as regionally. Nationally,...
NBC 29 News
Wintergreen Resort opening Nov. 25 for snow tubing
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is preparing for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing season. Its slopes are already covered in snow, and the resort is getting ready to welcome crowds very soon. Wintergreen Resort says it has been making snow for more than a week, and now, despite warmer...
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2
STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Virginia
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South causing backups in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing backups in Hanover County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, after the England Street exit. The southbound center lane is currently closed. Traffic is currently backed up around 2.8 miles near Jamestown […]
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree name poll is up now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree still needs a name, and you can help out with that. The final options for this year’s tree have been narrowed down to five choices. The online poll closes Tuesday, November 29. If you want to cast your vote, click...
NBC 29 News
Nice Thanksgiving treat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our nice weather will continue today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but not an all day rain. Saturday looks pleasant, with additional rain early Sunday. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !
Utility trailer loses load on I-295, causing 8 vehicle incidents and 2 people taken to hospital
All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Hanover were closed Tuesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown bringing holiday magic to DTM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is bringing a little magic to the Downtown Mall throughout the holiday season. “I’m looking for Charlottesville to have a reason to come downtown, particularly for families to come downtown. There’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Greer Achenbach with Friends of Charlottesville Downtown said.
Comments / 3