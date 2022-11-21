ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

ACFR partnering with North Garden Volunteer Fire Company

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The North Garden Volunteer Fire Company is getting some help from career firefighters with Albemarle County Fire Rescue. This new collaboration between the two will now allow for essential emergency services to be more readily available. “North Gardens are a wonderful example, they’re extremely focused...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Fire Administration says around 300 house fires are reported on Thanksgiving. Cooking is also the leading cause of homes and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association. “We see an uptick on cooking fires and kitchen fires nationally, as well as regionally. Nationally,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wintergreen Resort opening Nov. 25 for snow tubing

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is preparing for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing season. Its slopes are already covered in snow, and the resort is getting ready to welcome crowds very soon. Wintergreen Resort says it has been making snow for more than a week, and now, despite warmer...
WINTERGREEN RESORT, VA
Virginian Review

Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2

STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
STAUNTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South causing backups in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing backups in Hanover County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, after the England Street exit. The southbound center lane is currently closed. Traffic is currently backed up around 2.8 miles near Jamestown […]
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree name poll is up now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree still needs a name, and you can help out with that. The final options for this year’s tree have been narrowed down to five choices. The online poll closes Tuesday, November 29. If you want to cast your vote, click...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Nice Thanksgiving treat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our nice weather will continue today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but not an all day rain. Saturday looks pleasant, with additional rain early Sunday. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown bringing holiday magic to DTM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is bringing a little magic to the Downtown Mall throughout the holiday season. “I’m looking for Charlottesville to have a reason to come downtown, particularly for families to come downtown. There’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Greer Achenbach with Friends of Charlottesville Downtown said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

