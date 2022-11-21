Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts
READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
lebtown.com
ACLU contends Lebanon County Courts non-compliant with the Sixth Amendment
An ACLU inquiry has prompted Lebanon County courts to reexamine how attorneys are appointed to cases where a public defender has a conflict of interest preventing representation of a given individual. Under U.S. Supreme Court case law, the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires that criminal defendants who cannot...
Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies
Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
Preliminary hearing postponed for Enola man charged for allegedly buying, selling human remains
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, 40, that was scheduled to begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning according to Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office, has been postponed. The hearing was postponed until 2023, abc27 learned around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Cumberland County man was charged in late July […]
lebtown.com
Juvenile charges are expected in Lebanon Catholic arson, DA says
Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says she expects juvenile proceedings to be filed soon in connection with the July 3 arson fire at the closed Lebanon Catholic School building. The county’s chief prosecutor told LebTown on Nov. 21 that the Lebanon Police Department “is charging one juvenile. They...
Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds
Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges...
Harrisburg homicide suspect stabbed man 18 times with his own knife: police
A man killed at Hall Manor earlier this month brought a knife to a confrontation, but it was taken from him before he was stabbed 18 times, and now police have arrested his assailant. Angel Echevarria-Rivera, 32, is charged with criminal homicide in the incident that resulted in the death...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
FOX43.com
Harrisburg shooting leaves one dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man is dead following a Dauphin County shooting. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Park Street on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired with one person hit. Officers arrived on the scene...
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
abc27.com
Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Police searching for suspects in attempted Dauphin County carjacking
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township police are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 10:20 p.m. a group of three men attempted to commit a carjacking in the area of Harrisburg and Hanshue Streets. The suspects were described as men in...
wesb.com
Inflation Means Pay Increases in Harrisburg
While for most of us inflation means higher prices at the checkout, in Harrisburg it means big pay increases. The State announced today that salaries for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials will rise 7.8% next year, the biggest increase since annual pay hikes started in the 1990’s.
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
Gettysburg College cowers to media pressure over student project
Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal arts as “college or university studies (such as language, philosophy, literature, abstract science) intended to provide chiefly general knowledge and to develop general intellectual capacities (such as reason and judgement) as opposed to professional or vocational skills.”. Gettysburg College has long defined itself as...
