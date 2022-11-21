ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts

READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies

Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Preliminary hearing postponed for Enola man charged for allegedly buying, selling human remains

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, 40, that was scheduled to begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning according to Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office, has been postponed. The hearing was postponed until 2023, abc27 learned around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Cumberland County man was charged in late July […]
ENOLA, PA
lebtown.com

Juvenile charges are expected in Lebanon Catholic arson, DA says

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says she expects juvenile proceedings to be filed soon in connection with the July 3 arson fire at the closed Lebanon Catholic School building. The county’s chief prosecutor told LebTown on Nov. 21 that the Lebanon Police Department “is charging one juvenile. They...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
FOX43.com

Harrisburg shooting leaves one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man is dead following a Dauphin County shooting. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Park Street on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired with one person hit. Officers arrived on the scene...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
wesb.com

Inflation Means Pay Increases in Harrisburg

While for most of us inflation means higher prices at the checkout, in Harrisburg it means big pay increases. The State announced today that salaries for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials will rise 7.8% next year, the biggest increase since annual pay hikes started in the 1990’s.
HARRISBURG, PA

