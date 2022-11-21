Obituary: Garnett Imogene Ratliff (Jeanie)

RATLIFF

Matthew 11:28: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

On November 16, 2022, Garnett Imogene Ratliff (Jeanie) left her frail body behind to stand before her Lord and Savior and gained eternal rest.

Jeanie was born on May 30, 1937, in Hinton to the late Reverend E. C. “Buck” and Ruby Keffer Wheeler.

Jeanie was a pillar of her community and was a part of many churches and church activities. She was also very active with the Union Rescue Squad for many years; and she worked with her husband at Sears and their appliance store (Bob’s Appliances). She was a member of the Elk Knob Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 65 years, Reverend Bobbie Rex Ratliff; one brother, Garry Wheeler; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Wheeler, all of Hinton; four sons, Michael Ratliff (Annette) of Goldsboro, NC, Phillip Ratliff (Juanita) of Catawba, NC, Jeff Ratliff (Jennifer) of Ronceverte, and Jody Ratliff of Charleston; and seven grandchildren, Sarai Wilks (Jon), Daniel Ratliff, David Ratliff (Candie), Taylor Mann (Garrett). Sam Ratliff, Paige Ratliff, Payton Ratliff; six great-grandchildren, Leslie Fizer (Jared), Jon David Wilks (Sky), Luke Ratliff, Weston Ratliff, Lyra Imogene Mann, Dean Ratliff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Wheeler.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Pivont Funeral Home in Hinton. Officiating was Reverend Andy Howdock and Reverend Frank Naglic. Friends could visit the family from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Burial followed at Elk Knob Baptist Church Cemetery.

Daniel Ratliff, David Ratliff, Jon David Wilks, Sam Ratliff, Timmy Wheeler, and Jared Fizer served as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Susan and Lin Goins, Jan Plumley, and Stacy Ford.

Online condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Pivont Funeral Home, Hinton, WV.

