ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UT San Antonio

Newly ranked Roadrunners host UTEP in Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Game

NOVEMBER 23, 2022 — The No. 25 UTSA Roadrunners look to become the first Conference USA team since 2017 to finish the regular season undefeated in conference competition, when they host the UTEP Miners at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Alamodome. Saturday’s matchup is not only the regular season finale but also marks Senior Day and UTSA’s annual Fan Appreciation Game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Area High School Basketball Roundup

(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.
SEGUIN, TX
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Texas

Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas

The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
LULING, TX
KSAT 12

Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’

SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
franchising.com

Black Bear Diner Opens Two Texas Diners in San Antonio and Amarillo

November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif. - Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. The San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA).
AMARILLO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022

From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 KNUE

The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas

H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
KERRVILLE, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy