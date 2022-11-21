Read full article on original website
UT San Antonio
Newly ranked Roadrunners host UTEP in Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Game
NOVEMBER 23, 2022 — The No. 25 UTSA Roadrunners look to become the first Conference USA team since 2017 to finish the regular season undefeated in conference competition, when they host the UTEP Miners at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Alamodome. Saturday’s matchup is not only the regular season finale but also marks Senior Day and UTSA’s annual Fan Appreciation Game.
KSAT 12
East Central girls basketball star ‘still in shock’ over monkey-noises incident at Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – Three days after being racially harassed during a basketball game at Marble Falls High School, East Central High School girls basketball star Asia Prudhomme still can’t believe what happened. Prudhomme was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter of the Hornets’ game against...
San Antonio high school basketball player faces racist taunts during Marble Falls game
The incident happened while a Black basketball player from East Central was shooting a free throw.
seguintoday.com
Area High School Basketball Roundup
(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.
What to know about UTSA's next $124M downtown expansion
UTSA's downtown campus is about get much bigger.
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
hppr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas
The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
KSAT 12
Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’
SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
franchising.com
Black Bear Diner Opens Two Texas Diners in San Antonio and Amarillo
November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif. - Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. The San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA).
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas
Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas
H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
KSAT 12
Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday
A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:. Wednesday Night. Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night.
Mexican rock superstars Maná add another San Antonio date based on 'overwhelming demand'
Tickets for the arena-filling band's Sept. 2 show at the AT&T Center go on sale this Wednesday.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
