These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Thanksgiving travel expected to increase: Tips for drivers, flyers this holiday season
Thanksgiving travel is expected to rise just shy of pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA forecasts that 54.6 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more.
AAA: Thanksgiving travelers prepare for the long weekend
While the cold weather may keep you bundled up at home, travel experts from AAA say many Americans will be traveling for their turkey this holiday season. According to AAA, experts are predicting nearly 55 million people are planning to travel over 50 miles from home from Nov. 23-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend this year. This large number of travelers is ranked as the third busiest season for travel since 2000, with a 1.5% increase...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Which cities will be the busiest this Thanksgiving?
This Thanksgiving is predicted to be a busy one. Here’s how you can prepare to travel.
Airports Are Letting People Get to the Gate Without Boarding Passes
Airports have struggled as much as airlines have since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fewer passengers on flights mean less foot traffic in the terminals. Less foot traffic means fewer potential customers for the retail and restaurant space beyond the airport’s security checkpoint. As a result, global airport revenue is down $60.8 billion, or 34.6 percent, compared to pre-pandemic projections. To increase foot traffic, a few airports in the United States have decided to experiment with letting people who aren’t taking a flight have access to their terminals.
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Here’s how to avoid the hectic Thanksgiving travel rush
How many Americans will be traveling over Thanksgiving weekend? How to avoid the hectic Thanksgiving travel rush?
Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises
Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
The New Normal: What can travelers expect this Thanksgiving week?
News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Robert Sinclair Jr., of AAA Northeast, and Jan Jones, of Pompea College of Business at the University of New Haven, for a conversation on Thanksgiving travel.
Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
Airlines across the United States face a workforce crunch leading to a loss of services, more expensive fares and less accessibility for potential travelers.
Air Travelers: Slow Down and Embrace the Long Layover
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When Megan Gieske flew from Uganda to Thailand, she had to choose whether her layover in Cairo would be for four hours or for eight. She chose the latter. An eight-hour layover might feel like a curse for travelers eager to get to...
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
Here's what to do when an airline loses your luggage and how to mitigate travel headaches before you get to the airport
Experts say travel chaos isn't expected to subside anytime soon. As holiday travel spikes, here are their best tips for arriving with your luggage.
The big Thanksgiving air travel wild card
(CNN) -- Flight chaos over the summer has air travelers on edge as Americans head into what's expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. By all accounts -- from airlines, industry groups and aviation analysts -- U.S. air carriers are in a much better position than they were this summer to avoid operational meltdowns over the holidays.
Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
Have an extra set of wheels? Consider renting it out to holiday travelers this year
The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, and one company is like Airbnb for cars and allows people to rent vehicles as an alternative to traditional car rental services.
