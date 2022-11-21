ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Deadline arrives for Toy Fund donations:

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

The Summers County Toy Fund is seeking individuals, businesses, civic groups, churches, etc. to adopt children for Christmas. If you would like to adopt a child please contact Darrell Lilly at (304) 466-0476 or Stacy Ford, at (304) 575-7026.

If you are unable to adopt a child but would like to donate there are several ways you can. You can mail a check to PO Box 217 Hinton, WV 25951, or drop off a check to the Hinton Area Foundation located at 104 James St. Please make checks payable to Hinton Area Foundation and put Christmas Toy Fund in the memo. You can also donate online at hintonareafoundation.org and use the Donate Now Button. If you prefer you can also contact co-chairs, Darrell Lilly or Stacy Ford to make arrangements for your donation.

Hinton News

TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner

The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary is giving back to the community this Christmas season with a free Community Christmas Dinner. The event will take place on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until the food runs out. At this time, the location is TBD. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help with the dinner can reach out to the auxiliary by email at tfd.auxiliary@gmail.com. Square is available for digital donations. The auxiliary will be releasing more information soon. The post TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Hinton News

Santa’s mailbox returns to Hinton

HINTON, (Hinton News) – Santa’s mailbox has returned to Hinton. On Thanksgiving day, the mailbox appeared in the Summers County Memorial Building Courtyard. Children who put their letter to Santa in the mailbox by Dec. 17 will receive a reply directly from Jolly Saint Nick. Unfortunately, he gets quite busy after that date, preparing for […] The post Santa’s mailbox returns to Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Graham House Christmas Dinner planned

The annual Graham House Christmas dinner will take place on Dec. 9 and 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $25 each. Choose a night and order tickets through Jimmy Bowling by calling or texting 304-716-6430. According to a recent update, the menu will consist of turkey, stuffed pork loin, mashed […] The post Graham House Christmas Dinner planned appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

City of Hinton announces 2022 Snow King and Queen

The City of Hinton has announced the 2022 Snow King and Queen. Michael Ferrell Mann and Emilee Smith have taken on the respective mantles. According to the announcement, Mann is a senior at Summers County Comprehensive High School. He is a member of the Basketball Team and the National Honor Society. Mann is the son […] The post City of Hinton announces 2022 Snow King and Queen appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25

LEWISBURG (Hinton News) – Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s drive-through light show will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25. The show will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays–Sundays until Dec. 24. “We are so excited to once again offer Christmas at the Fair to the public,” State Fair […] The post Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25 appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news Nov. 16 – 22

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 16 - 22. Marriages None. Fiduciaries Bradley Trivett, Administrator of the Tammy Marie Grimmett estate; William J Hatcher, Administrator of the Mary Josephine Hatcher estate; Anthony J Taylor, Administrator of the Jay Coleman Taylor estate; Linda J Wood, Administrator of the Lionel Grant Dick estate. Land Transfers Ronnie Lee Smith to Marybeth Herrmann, 0.34 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; George Brian Taylor to Frank A Selko III and Doris S Selko, 1.01 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; Southern Country Farms Inc. to James Joseph Blankenship Jr., 2.00 acres, Jumping Branch District; Orville Paul Graham and Virginia Diane Graham to Orville Paul Graham and Virginia Diane Graham, 1 acre more or less and 17.70 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District; John David Meadows to Robert Darren Atwell, 40 acres more or less, Forest Hill District; Linda Rider to Linda Rider, 70 square feet, more or less, Talcott District; James D Tabor II to Yubecca Bragg, 3 acres more or less, Green Sulpher District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse news Nov. 16 – 22 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy. “I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia Poison Center offers tips to keep children safe while traveling this holiday season

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – Homes hold cozy and wonderful memories during the holidays, especially when families gather from near and far. But could your home be a danger for young children who are coming to visit? With some simple poison safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center, your home can be a safe place […] The post West Virginia Poison Center offers tips to keep children safe while traveling this holiday season appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia man sentenced for witness retaliation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […] The post West Virginia man sentenced for witness retaliation appeared first on The Hinton News.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […] The post Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments appeared first on The Hinton News.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Potts Creek Tree Farm prepares for grand opening

Picture it: snow blows gently through the air, and you're wrapped up tight in a heavy coat and scarf as your family piles into the car and heads out to find the perfect Christmas tree. Holiday music plays softly on the radio, and everything is perfect and beautiful. Memories like this are treasured moments preserved in time and cherished. A new tree farm, Potts Creek Tree Farm in Waiteville, is preparing to be the local destination for creating such iconic winter moments. According to the owner, Darla Miller, the idea for this farm began some time ago with one of her clients,...
WAITEVILLE, WV
Hinton News

Hinton is preparing to celebrate the holidays

Hinton is gearing up for Christmas with multiple 2022 events. For example, the Ritz Theater is showing several fan-favorite Christmas movies for free over the coming weeks. Hinton's Hometown Christmas event is happening on Dec. 3 The Hinton Hope Foundation is hosting its annual Christmas concert featuring local talent. According to a recent announcement, the show is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Summers County Memorial Building. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive a discounted ticket price. Several days after the Christmas Festival, Hinton's Hometown Christmas is hosting a Cookie Express. Participants will pick up a golden ticket and...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Roses opens in Hinton

The new Roses Department Store in Hinton officially opened its doors on Saturday, Nov. 19. After facing a few delays, the store is finally open to the public. According to a statement from the City of Hinton, a grand opening ceremony, including a ribbon cutting, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1. Hinton News will […] The post Roses opens in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

The Christmas Walk is back!

Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Family searching for answers about confiscated deer

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) -  When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Rebecca A. Neely Lilly, 80

LILLY Rebecca A. Neely Lilly, 80, of Pipestem, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House following a long illness. Born April 1, 1942, at Bluefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late Cary B. and Blanche Keaton Neely. She was a member of Painters Chapel United Methodist Church and a full-time mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly and would do anything she could for them. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and writing poetry. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Lilly; one son, Michael S. Lilly; one brother, Gary W. Neely; and a special cousin,...
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Robert Allen Deeds, 87

DEEDS Robert Allen Deeds, 87, of Lerona, formerly of Renick, passed away on November 17, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on February 3, 1935, to Allen A. Deeds and Ruby Mae Gilpin Deeds in Hinton. He graduated from Hinton High School in 1954 and then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served until 1959, when he was honorably discharged. He married Barbara Ruth McKenzie on January 12, 1963. Robert retired from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department in December 1999. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and the West Virginia mountains. Robert was preceded in...
LERONA, WV
Hinton News

New River CTC MLT program accepting applications

BEAVER, W.Va. (Hinton News) - New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for fall 2023 for the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) program offered at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. Laboratory professionals perform phlebotomy and analyze tissues, blood and body fluids. New River CTC’s MLT program prepares graduates for technician-level positions in clinical laboratory environments in hospitals, physician’s offices, commercial laboratories, biotechnology, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and veterinary laboratories. “There is a critical shortage of trained and certified laboratory professionals nationwide, and our regional partners have available positions in the field. By offering this program, we’re able to...
BEAVER, WV
Hinton News

Second winner announced in SMART529 anniversary scholarship sweepstakes

BECKLEY (Hinton News) – On Nov. 8, State Treasurer Riley Moore presented a 2-year-old Shady Spring child and her family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the second winner in the program’s 20th-anniversary scholarship sweepstakes. Isabella Gautier, the daughter of Kellie and Jason Gautier of Shady Spring, was presented her prize Wednesday morning at Tamarack in […] The post Second winner announced in SMART529 anniversary scholarship sweepstakes appeared first on The Hinton News.
BECKLEY, WV
