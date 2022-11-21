Deadline arrives for Toy Fund donations:

The Summers County Toy Fund is seeking individuals, businesses, civic groups, churches, etc. to adopt children for Christmas. If you would like to adopt a child please contact Darrell Lilly at (304) 466-0476 or Stacy Ford, at (304) 575-7026.

If you are unable to adopt a child but would like to donate there are several ways you can. You can mail a check to PO Box 217 Hinton, WV 25951, or drop off a check to the Hinton Area Foundation located at 104 James St. Please make checks payable to Hinton Area Foundation and put Christmas Toy Fund in the memo. You can also donate online at hintonareafoundation.org and use the Donate Now Button. If you prefer you can also contact co-chairs, Darrell Lilly or Stacy Ford to make arrangements for your donation.

