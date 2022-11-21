FLINT, MI – One of four people convicted in a May 2020 homicide at a Family Dollar store has been sentenced by a Genesee County Circuit Court judge for her role in the case. Brya Shatoria Bishop appeared before Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was sentenced to one year of probation and time served for charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer, and accessory after the fact in connection to the death of 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the store on 5th Avenue.

