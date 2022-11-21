ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MLive

Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client

FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with attempted murder in brother’s stabbing

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with attempted murder in the recent stabbing of his younger brother. About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, Michigan State Police troopers responded to Jamestown Apartments, 4075 S. Isabella Road, for a domestic situation. They arrived to find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MLive

First of four defendants sentenced in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, MI – One of four people convicted in a May 2020 homicide at a Family Dollar store has been sentenced by a Genesee County Circuit Court judge for her role in the case. Brya Shatoria Bishop appeared before Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was sentenced to one year of probation and time served for charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer, and accessory after the fact in connection to the death of 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the store on 5th Avenue.
MLive

Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
MLive

Saginaw man killed in crash with semi in Gratiot County

WHEELER TWP, MI — A pickup truck’s collision with a semi-truck in Gratiot County has claimed the life of Saginaw man. About 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash site at Lincoln and Barry roads in Wheeler Township. They arrived to find both the pickup and the double-trailer hauling semi in a ditch, according to Sheriff Michael A. Morris.
The Flint Journal

Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
The Ann Arbor News

Biden to visit Bay County Nov. 29, touting semiconductor production

President Joe Biden will visit Michigan next week, Nov. 29, in order to tout semiconductor production, according to a senior Democratic source with knowledge of the plans. Biden’s visit is expected to include a stop at a Bay County facility run by SK Siltron, a South Korean company which produces semiconductor wafers for use in microchips and components in electric vehicles. It recently expanded operations in Michigan.
The Saginaw News

Comedian Macho Black, a Saginaw native, to film special at the Temple Theatre

SAGINAW, MI — Comedian and Saginaw native Randy “Macho Black” Nance is returning home from Las Vegas to film his first stand-up comedy special this weekend. Macho Black, a 2001 Saginaw High School graduate who moved out west to follow his dreams in 2010 and soon after became a radio personality on KCEP Power 88.1 FM as a member of The Morning Mayhem Show, made his comedic debut in 2011 at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.
