Bay County man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after allegedly threatened to kill family takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — Accused of making homicidal threats against his family, a Bay County man ran into a patch of woods and allegedly dared police to come after him. Shortly thereafter, he surrendered after being flushed from hiding by a Michigan State Police helicopter. Months on, the man...
Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client
FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Mount Pleasant man charged with attempted murder in brother’s stabbing
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with attempted murder in the recent stabbing of his younger brother. About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, Michigan State Police troopers responded to Jamestown Apartments, 4075 S. Isabella Road, for a domestic situation. They arrived to find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
First of four defendants sentenced in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI – One of four people convicted in a May 2020 homicide at a Family Dollar store has been sentenced by a Genesee County Circuit Court judge for her role in the case. Brya Shatoria Bishop appeared before Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was sentenced to one year of probation and time served for charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer, and accessory after the fact in connection to the death of 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the store on 5th Avenue.
Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
Grant could put bleeding trauma kits in hands of local police, firefighters
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county is preparing for the worst by making plans to distribute kits to local police and firefighters that are designed to stop the bleeding of victims involved in any mass casualty event in the future. The county Board of Commissioners is expected to consider the...
Saginaw man killed in crash with semi in Gratiot County
WHEELER TWP, MI — A pickup truck’s collision with a semi-truck in Gratiot County has claimed the life of Saginaw man. About 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash site at Lincoln and Barry roads in Wheeler Township. They arrived to find both the pickup and the double-trailer hauling semi in a ditch, according to Sheriff Michael A. Morris.
Fire breaks out at Grand Blanc Township apartment complex
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI — Crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Fairways at Woodfield apartment complex. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Genesee County Central Dispatch. As of 4 p.m., fire and heavy smoke could be seen coming...
Family seeks justice for Vietnam vet, 74, killed in drive-by shooting
FLINT, MI – As snow coated the ground outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church on North Franklin Avenue on the city’s upper east side, members of the Smith family congregated inside. Bundled up to stay warm in heavy coats and hats, they removed their gloves and bowed their...
Woman recounts calling 911, alerting residents to fire at Grand Blanc Township apartment complex
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Lasonji Southall was driving away from her home in The Fairways at Woodfield complex in the early afternoon Tuesday when she noticed something that quickly caught her attention. Driving over the Saginaw Road overpass, she looked behind at her complex -- a habit she...
‘You’re gonna die John’, Genesee County man told congressman in voicemail, feds say
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County man called the office of a Democratic Congressman and threatened to kill him before threatening to kill the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to federal documents. Neil Matthew Walter has been arrested and charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a...
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
Genesee County general election results get certification, multiple write-in winners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Nov. 8 general election results have been certified by the Genesee County Board of Canvassers, the clerk’s office announced Wednesday morning. Official results can be found on the Genesee County clerk’s website at this link. There are no significant changes from the...
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
Ten St. Robert Catholic School students advance in area free throw tournament
FLUSHING, MI -- Ten students from St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing are moving on to face other Catholic schools around mid-Michigan in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship tournament. The final contest took place at St. Robert’s gym during the school day on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Each...
Biden to visit Bay County Nov. 29, touting semiconductor production
President Joe Biden will visit Michigan next week, Nov. 29, in order to tout semiconductor production, according to a senior Democratic source with knowledge of the plans. Biden’s visit is expected to include a stop at a Bay County facility run by SK Siltron, a South Korean company which produces semiconductor wafers for use in microchips and components in electric vehicles. It recently expanded operations in Michigan.
Westwood Heights schools accepting applications for Board of Education seat
MT. MORRIS, MI – Westwood Heights School District is seeking applications for an open seat on the Board of Education. Brenda Battle-Jordan, the longest-serving member of the Board of Education, is leaving the district. Her seat will become available on Jan. 1, 2023. The Westwood Heights Board of Education...
Comedian Macho Black, a Saginaw native, to film special at the Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Comedian and Saginaw native Randy “Macho Black” Nance is returning home from Las Vegas to film his first stand-up comedy special this weekend. Macho Black, a 2001 Saginaw High School graduate who moved out west to follow his dreams in 2010 and soon after became a radio personality on KCEP Power 88.1 FM as a member of The Morning Mayhem Show, made his comedic debut in 2011 at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
