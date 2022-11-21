Read full article on original website
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...
The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club
A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says
The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
Montana Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After She “Mistakenly” Shot & Skinned A Husky
Last month, a Montana woman found herself in a lot of trouble, both on the internet and with the law, after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana. According to TMZ, Amber Barnes of...
An Idaho coroner says 'somebody that's pretty angry' stabbed 4 college students to death in their beds, likely while they were sleeping
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said each victim had been stabbed multiple times with a "pretty large knife."
Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 due to online bullying
The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities. The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he...
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
americanmilitarynews.com
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad reveals why he thinks case will never be solved
The father of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old girl who was murdered inside the basement of her Colorado home more than 25 years ago, said that he has no confidence that Boulder police will bring her killer or killers to account. JonBenét Ramsey’s body was found on December 26, 1996 and no arrest has ever been made in the case. In an interview with 9News in Boulder, John Ramsey was asked whether he believes the case will ever be solved. “Not if it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, no, I don’t, I really don’t,” he told the...
Police identify suspect in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
A shooter killed at least five people and wounded 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to police. Authorities say the suspected shooter, identified as a 22-year-old man, is in custody and receiving medical treatment.
A woman was found dead in Yosemite. Now she's been linked to a cult and a serial killer.
The grisly cold case involves a famed serial killer and a fugitive cult leader.
Canadian Paramedic Treats Woman in Fatal Car Crash, Later Learns It Was Her 17-Year-Old Daughter
Jayme Erickson only discovered that she'd treated her own severely injured daughter when she returned home A Canadian paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in a fatal car accident. Jayme Erickson was first to attend the Nov. 15 crash north of Calgary in which the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries. She then sat in the car and tended to the trapped woman until further medical teams arrived. Tragically, the paramedic was not aware that the passenger involved was her 17-year-old daughter Montana — who was...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911
(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
Suspect shot dead after stabbing 9-year-old at LA Target with kitchen knife in ‘unprovoked, heinous act’
A 40-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard at a Target in downtown Los Angeles after stabbing two people, including a nine-year-old boy, police have said. Police say that the “unprovoked” and “heinous act” started around 6.40pm on Tuesday when the suspect approached the boy in the shop and told him several times that “he was going to stab him and kill him,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said, according to CNN. While the child tried to get away from the suspect, the man “suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the...
Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert
An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
