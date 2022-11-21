Read full article on original website
King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences
King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
William and Kate’s US trip highlights how they’re not Harry and Meghan
It’s been eight years since Prince William and Princess Kate stepped onto American shores. The last time they were in the States, on a visit to NYC back in December 2014, Prince William was not even a full-time working royal. His brother, Prince Harry, was still single and his future bride Meghan Markle was merely an actress on “Suits.” But as William and Kate — the new Prince and Princess of Wales since Queen Elizabeth’s September 8 death and Prince Charles becoming king — arrive in Boston Wednesday to present the Earthshot Prize, it’s with a clear mission to show how much things...
Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet
When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Kate Middleton wears masculine suit-style gown paired with Queen's 80s pearl choker
At the Festival Remembrance on Saturday, November 12, Kate Middleton's pearl necklace was a sweet tribute to the late Queen as she paired the look with an interesting black ensemble. Members of the Royal Family have marked Remembrance Day this weekend. The Princess of Wales wore a somber all-black outfit...
Big change for the Middletons as they face bittersweet Christmas period
There could be a big change for the Middletons as the Royal Family prepare for their first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth's passing...
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Want To Break The Cycle Of ‘Heir And Spare’ With Their Own Children
Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are still very young, it looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales are already thinking about the royal roles they will eventually play—and how they’ll avoid the infamous “heir and the spare” dynamic that has plagued previous generations of royals.
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
What We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King
While the world was thrust into a state of shock and mourning when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, her eldest son was simultaneously named the new British monarch. Upon her immediate passing, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III — and while we'll have to wait until May 6, 2023 to witness his coronation — Charles started executing the demands of the office from that tragic moment on.
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need — 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'
As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life. The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Celebrate Christmas 2022 (Exclusive)
The royal family is gearing up for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For the family, Christmas has traditionally been a time where they all come together at their Sandringham country estate and royal watchers are wondering if King Charles III will stay true to the tradition in his parent's absence.
Princess Charlotte in line to be named Duchess of Edinburgh ‘in honour of the Queen’ as Edward misses out on title
PRINCESS Charlotte is set to become the Duchess of Edinburgh after Prince Edward missed out on the title, a source has said. The King is said to want his granddaughter to take it as a "fitting way to remember the Queen", who was also Duchess of Edinburgh, they added. His...
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
