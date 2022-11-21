Read full article on original website
Letitia Wright says her 5-year-old sister's teachers have sent her home from class asking about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spoilers
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’
Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
Steven Spielberg Reveals His Late Parents Were 'Nagging' Him To Make A Movie About Them
The legendary director shared the motivation behind his upcoming film “The Fabelmans,” which is based on his life.
Giffords says she is coming back 'better, stronger, tougher'
In 2011, the trajectory of a 9-millimeter bullet through the left side of Gabby Giffords's brain changed the course of her life. The CNN Film "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, shows her recovery.
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)
Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
Tag, You’re It: Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Had Time Today & Fires Back After He Calls Her Out Publicly
If you thought the drama between Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade was over, think again! Siohvaughn fired back at D.Wade and stated that his comments are “completely untrue.” We reported earlier this week that Dwyane Wade issued a lengthy response to Siohvaughn who alleged in a court filing that he’s “trying to make […]
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
