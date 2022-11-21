ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Looper

Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
rolling out

Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)

Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
