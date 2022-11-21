ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Strange World’ Stars Dennis Quaid & Jaboukie Young-White Talk Visiting Strange Places

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yn2wk_0jJ6LdWw00

I n Disney’s upcoming animated film Strange World , the Clade family explores a strange new world beneath the fictional world of Avalonia, full of strange creatures and other wonders.

Cassius Life spoke exclusively with Dennis Quaid (Searcher Clade) and Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade) about the strangest places they have ever been in their lives.

Quaid told us about visiting Svalbard , a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

“Svalbard. It’s the northernmost airport in the world. It’s 400 miles from the North Pole,” Quaid begins. “That was strange. It was spring, and every day, there was 20 more minutes of daylight. Really, really odd. 3000 people and 10,000 polar bears.”

“An army of polar bears,” he continued. “ Yeah, it was. It was pretty incredible. Yeah, it really was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SUed_0jJ6LdWw00

Source: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World

Quaid’s castmate, Jaboukie Young-White, kept things local by taking a bit of a swipe at the United States’ biggest punchline, Florida, but adding Quaid came strong out the gate.

“Man, yeah, you really came out strong. I really don’t even know how to top that,” Young-White admitted. “Let me see. I’ve been to Florida a few times, no. I feel like I have. My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.”

My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpqJJ_0jJ6LdWw00

Source: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World

Dennis Quaid Had More To Share

Quaid then followed up with a visit to a Disco in Berlin but didn’t go too deep into that situation.

“For me, there was one disco in Berlin at 4:00 in the morning. That was a pretty strange world too. But that’s another story for another time,” Quaid further added.

This a conversation we will explore with Mr. Quaid for another time.

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23, be sure to peep our other interview featuring Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Director Don Hall, Co-Director/Writer Qui Nguyen, and Producer Roy Conli talking about breaking generational trends.

Photo: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
FanSided

Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?

Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
HAWAII STATE
Looper

NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production

Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
extratv

Jennifer Grey Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Jennifer Grey is reprising her role as Baby in the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” sequel!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jennifer, who teased what to expect from the new movie. Along with saying the sequel is “happening,” Jennifer hinted that it would be taking place at the...
TVLine

Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Said No to Returning as Niles

When Frasier returns as a Paramount+ revival, it will do so without the titular radio host’s little brother. In a new interview, series star Kelsey Grammer is shedding some light on David Hyde Pierce‘s decision not to revisit his character from the long-running Cheers spinoff. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells People. in June, Pierce hinted to Vulture that he might not be down for the series’ continuation. “That whole time of my life [doing Frasier] is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly,...
ScreenCrush

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird

In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar

Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy