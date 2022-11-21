This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regret. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table , the best pie in all of Illinois can be found at Hoosier Mama Pie Company in Chicago. Tasting Table recommended trying the apple rosewater raspberry pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state :

"This Chicago bakery is a newer pie stop, but it follows the old cooking methods to relive the golden age of hometown bakeries. You'll want to pick up an apple rosewater raspberry pie at Hoosier Mama Pie Company because it combines flavors you may not typically find in these treats in the most delicious ways you can imagine. You can order your dessert ahead, but be sure to give it a two-day lead time."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com .