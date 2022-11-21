ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

The Source honors Trans Remembrance Day, Club Q victims with candlelight vigils

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oya5g_0jJ6LP7e00

Fifty-four names and photos tactfully placed on poster board illuminated by candlelight sat outside of the Visalia Wellness Center on Saturday night.

As the sun began to creep below the horizon, Visalia community members came together to mourn the transgender lives that were lost this year.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance is our community’s way of coming together in solidarity to mourn the loss of our trans and non-binary siblings,” The Source’s Community Liaison Nick Vargas said. “A beautiful tribute to those we lost this year to unspeakable violence, brutality and suicide.”

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started by Gwendolyn Smith in 1999 to honor Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed after being stabbed 20 times in her apartment in 1998.

After two decades, Hester’s killer(s) has never been found.

Currently, the LGBTQIA+ community — specifically transgender people — face an “epidemic of violence,” according to the American Medical Association.

“According to available tracking, fatal anti-transgender violence in the U.S. is on the rise and most victims were black transgender women," American Medical Association board member Bobby Mukkamala said in 2019. “The number of victims could be even higher due to underreporting and better data collection by law enforcement is needed to create strategies that will prevent anti-transgender violence."

Hours after The Source held the candlelight vigil a gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado Springs, and opened fire. Five people were killed and more than two dozen were injured.

Court records show the suspect is facing murder and hate crime charges.

Although the attack happened outside of Tulare County, The Source and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church were already putting together another event by Sunday morning to help community members.

“We want to create space for the community to process and mourn,” Vargas said.

Lauren Jennings is a reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
KGET

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

Parole denied for man serving life in prison

TULARE COUNTY – Five years after being sentenced to life in prison, the Tulare County District Attorney’s office denied parol for a man involved in a murder on New Year’s Day in Orosi. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) Office, at a virtual hearing on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19.   In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Seven indicted for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

On Nov. 10, A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment today against seven defendants, charging them with drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the seven defendants, who span from Tulare to Merced county, were:. Cesar...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
786
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy