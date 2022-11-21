Read full article on original website
KCBY
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
KCBY
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
KCBY
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
KCBY
Eugene residents speak out on proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes shared their stories and opinions in the Eugene City Council public hearing Monday evening. It was an in-person public hearing to address a number of topics. But the topic that caused the most...
KCBY
Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
KCBY
OHSU, OSU join forces to develop nanotechnology to detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University have jointly developed a new way to use nanoparticles to diagnose and treat a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur during pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies make up 1% to 2% of all pregnancies and result in...
KCBY
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KCBY
World Cup fever in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Cup is underway, with the United States playing its opener Monday morning against Wales. KVAL Sports Director Hayden Herrera joined a group of fans supporting the red, white, and blue for a watch party in downtown Eugene. For the first time in eight years,...
KCBY
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
KCBY
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
KCBY
Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
KCBY
Oregon women's basketball hangs on to beat Southern Utah, remains undefeated
EUGENE, Ore. — The women of Oregon were outscored 21-7 in the 4th quarter Monday night, but had a big enough lead to survive a tough battle against Southern Utah with a 66-54 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. The No. 18 Ducks were led by Te-Hina Paopao who had...
KCBY
Beavers playing for seniors Saturday against Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into the game knowing they already have one thing on their side - home field advantage. In fact, the last time Oregon and Oregon state played against each other in Reser Stadium, the Beavers won 41-38. That was back in 2020. But now,...
KCBY
Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson
EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
KCBY
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary
EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
KCBY
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
KCBY
Ducks' Lanning impressed by Oregon State's Jack Colletto
EUGENE, Ore. — Rivalry week is officially here. On Saturday, we'll have one of the most anticipated showdowns between Oregon and Oregon State in recent memory. On Monday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning complimented Oregon State's depth and coaching, saying the Beavers have found a way to win in different ways, even with certain key players out the last few weeks.
