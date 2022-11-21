ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
REEDSPORT, OR
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
World Cup fever in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The World Cup is underway, with the United States playing its opener Monday morning against Wales. KVAL Sports Director Hayden Herrera joined a group of fans supporting the red, white, and blue for a watch party in downtown Eugene. For the first time in eight years,...
EUGENE, OR
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
SUTHERLIN, OR
Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
EUGENE, OR
Beavers playing for seniors Saturday against Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into the game knowing they already have one thing on their side - home field advantage. In fact, the last time Oregon and Oregon state played against each other in Reser Stadium, the Beavers won 41-38. That was back in 2020. But now,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson

EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary

EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks' Lanning impressed by Oregon State's Jack Colletto

EUGENE, Ore. — Rivalry week is officially here. On Saturday, we'll have one of the most anticipated showdowns between Oregon and Oregon State in recent memory. On Monday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning complimented Oregon State's depth and coaching, saying the Beavers have found a way to win in different ways, even with certain key players out the last few weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR

